Kyler Gregory named All-ODAC

Starmount alumni, Kyler Gregory, was named an All-ODAC selection for the second consecutive year. -

FOREST, Va. — Guilford College’s Kyler Gregory (Yadkinville, N.C./Starmount) and Jorden Davis (Durham, N.C./Durham Academy (Roanoke) received All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball recognition last month. Gregory earned first-team honors while Davis was named to the third team. Nominations and selections were made by the league’s 13 head men’s basketball coaches.

Gregory, a 6-6, 255-pound senior forward, was named an All-ODAC selection for the second consecutive year. He led the Quakers’ offense and ranks 13th in the league with 14.3 points per game. The team captain led the Quakers on the boards (8.5 rpg.), good for sixth in the ODAC. His 3.2 offensive boards per game rank third in the league. He is second on the team in minutes played (28.9) and third in free-throw percentage (72.3%). Gregory’s best performance this year came against Roanoke College where he recorded a season-high 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Quakers’ decisive 74-58 victory. The contest marked one of Gregory’s team-leading eight double-doubles.

Davis, a 6-0, 170-pound redshirt sophomore, ranks second on the team with 12.3 points per game. He leads the Quakers from the free-throw line with a 78.6 percentage, good for ninth in the league. Davis’ 27.9 minutes per game are good for third on the team, and he sits second in assists per game as well (1.7). He is tied at sixth with 3.2 boards per game. Davis’ best performance this season came against the University of Lynchburg where he boasted a career-high 29 points, pushing his team to a 75-60 win over their league-rival. He earned the ODAC’s Player of the Week Award February 17 after leading the Quakers to league-wins over Lynchburg and Hampden-Sydney College.

Starmount alumni, Kyler Gregory, was named an All-ODAC selection for the second consecutive year. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Gregory-Kyler-20.jpg Starmount alumni, Kyler Gregory, was named an All-ODAC selection for the second consecutive year.