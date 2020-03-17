Falcons, Rams split games

Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple The Falcons took an 11-0 win over Starmount last week. - Kristian Russell | Yadkin Ripple On the mound, Trey Dezern had two strikeouts for the Rams. -

Over the past week, the Starmount Rams and the Forbush Falcons baseball team met on the baseball diamond in Boonville and East Bend. The first game went to the Falcons, while the second game went to the Rams.

Forbush 11 – Starmount 0

BOONVILLE — The first match-up between the two teams was an early game, as the season has only been underway for less than a week. The Rams were coming into the game with an 0-1 record, while Forbush was sitting at 1-1. Forbush came out swinging in the first inning, knocking in six runs off of four hits. The Falcons added three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 9-0 lead. The final two runs for Forbush came in the third and fourth innings. Forbush was able to see the rest of the game out, as the Falcons took an 11-0 win over Starmount.

Trey Dezern took the mound for the Rams in the first inning, and the first batter he faced was Cannon Doub. The Forbush junior stepped into the box and took one pitch before hitting the second. The hit sailed into left field, where Jett Roberts made a clean stop which held Doub up at first for a single. With one runner on, and no outs on the board, Henry Logan came to the plate. Logan hit a hard line drive towards Sterlin Holbrook at shortstop. Holbrook took two steps left and came up with the line drive catch for the first out of the night.

The next three batters that came to the plate for the Falcons were walked or hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, Adam Conrad was hit in the side by a pitch which walked Doub across the plate for a 1-0 Forbush lead. The bases were still loaded when Hagen Brannon stepped into the batter’s box for the Falcons. Brannon faced one pitch, then hit a hard line drive into right field. The ball landed just out of Eric Wiles’ reach, and the Forbush base runners were on the move. Two runs scored off of Brannon’s hit, and the Falcons led 3-0.

Forbush put two more runs across home plate as Parker Graham singled on a bunt. The bunt threw off the Starmount fielders, which in turn brought two Forbush runs into score. Before the first half inning was completed, Forbush scored an additional run off of an RBI by Zach Berrier. At the end of the first half inning, Forbush held a 6-0 lead over Starmount.

At the plate, Starmount did not fare any better against the Falcons. Avery Hobson took the mound for Forbush and came away with three strikeouts. Hobson ended the first inning for Forbush, and the Falcons were in control of the game.

Forbush added three runs in the top of the second inning to take a 9-0 lead over the Rams. The first run was scored as Brannon hit a line drive into center field. His hit brought Coe into score. Two batters later, Berrier came up with another RBI, as he hit the ball to third base and Wesley Ratledge slid across home plate for an 8-0 score. The final run was scored as Conrad stole home on a wild pitch. After one and a half innings, Forbush held a 9-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Starmount advanced two runners on base but they were unable to bring them around to score. Williams singled on a ground ball to the shortstop for Starmount’s first base runner of the night. Two batter later, Dezern singled to second base for a single. Starmount had two runners on base and only one out on the board when Jacob Craver came to the plate. Craver and Hobson put up a battle at the plate. With the count 2-2, Hobson threw a curve-ball into the strike-zone and put up the second out of the inning. The Falcons earned the third out with a play from Ratledge, who tagged his own base at third for the force out.

The final two inning were slow and steady for the Falcons, while the Rams hustled to get back into the game. Forbush scored one run in the top of the third for a 10-0 lead. Starmount tried to come back in the bottom of the third, but the Rams went three-up three-down. In the fourth inning, Forbush put another run up for an 11-0 lead. Starmount once again went three-up three-down in the bottom of the inning.

In the last inning, Starmount put two runners on base. Dezern singled to left field, then Steelman singled to center field. Starmount fought to bring one run across the plate, but Forbush’s fielders stood strong. Forbush was able to get the three outs it needed to enforce the mercy rule and end the game in the fifth inning.

Starmount 5 – Forbush 4

EAST BEND — Friday night’s game saw the Falcons and the Rams play each other in what could be the final game of the season due to COVID-19. Before the game, seniors were introduced for both teams in front of a somber crowd. Starmount took an early lead over the Falcons in the first inning. Forbush tried to battle back, but the visiting team held on to take a 5-4 non-conference win.

Things started off in Starmount’s favor, as the Rams were able to jump on the board in the first inning. Starmount scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning. Forbush was able to grab one run back from the Rams in the bottom of the first.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Falcons put up the tying run. The tie game did not last long, as Starmount came up with two runs over two inning for a 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth. Forbush was then able to tie the game 4-4, off of hard hits to the outfield. As the game headed to the seventh inning, Starmount knocked in its go-ahead run to take a 5-4 lead. The home team could not find a hit in the bottom of the seventh, and the Rams were able tohang on to take a 5-4 win.

The Falcons took an 11-0 win over Starmount last week. On the mound, Trey Dezern had two strikeouts for the Rams.