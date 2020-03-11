Rams win first and second round, fall in third

Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Starmount Rams fell in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs. -

BOONVILLE — The Starmount Rams men’s basketball team was the only men’s basketball team in the county to make it to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs. The Rams were put to the test through three rounds of action. In the first round, Starmount hosted Clover Garden and took an 85-62 win. The second round saw Starmount face off against a powerful Cherryville team. Starmount came from behind to take a 67-61 win and advance to the third round.

In the third round, Starmount was on the road to Mt. Holly. The Rams were up against No. 3 Mountain Island Charter, who were coming off of a 21 point win. Starmount put up a tough fight, but Mountain Island Charter was able to take an 80-63 win to end the Rams’ season.

Starmount ends its 2019-2020 season with an overall record of 21-8 and a conference record of 12-2. The Rams were crowned the regular season Mountain Valley Athletic Conference champions, and they also had the MVAC player of the year (Eric Wiles).

The Starmount Rams fell in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_2274.jpg The Starmount Rams fell in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs. Kristian Russell | The Tribune