Central Middle School swim results

The Central Middle School girls' team includes, Arely Bueno-Rivas, Mallory Cave, Kayli Grizzell, Mya Hernandez, Melody McHone, Lily O'Neal , Eliza Nixon, Alexis Stanley, Jacqueline Trejo, Liset Vargas, Casydie Vernon, Maddie Wolfe, and Emily Wood.

The Central Middle School boys' team includes, front row, Estefano Frausto, Isaac Gonzalez, Adam Southard, Cristian Garcia, and Tripp McMillian. Back row, Ulises Perez, Joshua Escobar, Trey Hamlin, and Allen Huffman.

WINSTON SALEM — The Central Middle School Boys and Girls swim team took second place in the Conference swim meet on Jan. 17 at Winston Salem State Univeristy. Managers for both teams are Gwen Ortega and Macy Broughton. Coaches for both teams are Susan Mason and Daniel Broughton. Individual winners were as follows;

Girls:

Mallory Cave (Gold) 50 Yard Freestyle, (Gold) 50 Yard Backstroke

Lily O’Neal (Silver) 100 Yard Freestyle, (Silver) 50 Yard Butterfly

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team:(Gold Medalist Winners)

Mallory Cave, Lily O’Neal, Jackie Trejo, Liset Vargas

Boys:

Joshua Escobar (Gold) 50 Yard Freestyle, (Silver) 50 Yard Backstroke

Isaac Gonzalez (Bronze) 50 Yard Freestyle

Trey Hamlin (Bronze) 200 Yard Freestyle

Ulises Perez (Silver) 50 Yard Butterfly

Adam Southard (Bronze) 100 Yard Freestyle

Isaac Gonzalez also received a bronze medal in 50 Yard Breaststoke

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team: (Gold Medalist Winners)

Joshua Escobar, Trey Hamlin, Isaac Gonzalez, Adam Southard

