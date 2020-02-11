Central Middle School swim results

WINSTON SALEM — The Central Middle School Boys and Girls swim team took second place in the Conference swim meet on Jan. 17 at Winston Salem State Univeristy. Managers for both teams are Gwen Ortega and Macy Broughton. Coaches for both teams are Susan Mason and Daniel Broughton. Individual winners were as follows;
Girls:
Mallory Cave (Gold) 50 Yard Freestyle, (Gold) 50 Yard Backstroke
Lily O’Neal (Silver) 100 Yard Freestyle, (Silver) 50 Yard Butterfly
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team:(Gold Medalist Winners)
Mallory Cave, Lily O’Neal, Jackie Trejo, Liset Vargas
Boys:
Joshua Escobar (Gold) 50 Yard Freestyle, (Silver) 50 Yard Backstroke
Isaac Gonzalez (Bronze) 50 Yard Freestyle
Trey Hamlin (Bronze) 200 Yard Freestyle
Ulises Perez (Silver) 50 Yard Butterfly
Adam Southard (Bronze) 100 Yard Freestyle
Isaac Gonzalez also received a bronze medal in 50 Yard Breaststoke
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Team: (Gold Medalist Winners)
Joshua Escobar, Trey Hamlin, Isaac Gonzalez, Adam Southard