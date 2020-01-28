Rams outlast Elkin in the paint

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Lindsey Edwards (23) battles Olivia Gwyn (32) for a rebound. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Eric Wiles takes the ball to the hoop for the Rams on Wednesday night. -

BOONVILLE — Last week, the Starmount men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted their battle of the bridge opponents, Elkin, in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference showdown. The Lady Rams were behind 12-4 in the first quarter, but the home team made a comeback in order to take a 52-40 win. In the varsity men’s game, Starmount led from the opening top-off and never looked back as they earned a 63-52 conference win.

Women’s basketball; Starmount 52 – Elkin 40

The first quarter of the women’s game was all about the visiting Lady Elks. The Elks started things off with a lay-up by Lindsey Edwards for a 2-0 lead. A few seconds later, the home team was on their end of the court with the ball in Katlyn Walker’s hands. Walker was looking to pass the ball off to her teammate when she found herself wide open at the top of the post. Walker took one look at the basket, and let her shot fly. The ball swished through the hoop and Starmount had tied the quarter, 2-2.

Unfortunately for the home team, they were unable to score for the next three minutes. Over that time, Audrey Jennings knocked down a step-back jump shot and Katie Kellam hit a three pointer from the left side of the arc. With the score 7-2 in Elkin’s favor, Olivia Gwyn stopped the rally with a rebound which she put back up for a two-point basket. After the Starmount basket, once again Elkin went on a scoring run. The Lady Elks put up five more points to take a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Starmount started to pick up their tempo in the second quarter, as Maddie Norman started things off with a free throw in the sixth minute. Two minutes later, Emma Freed scored both of her free throws for a 14-7 score. The free throws by Freed fired up the home team, and they went on a scoring run of their own. Gwyn hit two free throws, which was followed up with two free throws by Freed. With the score 14-11, the Lady Rams pulled two points closer when Walker stole the ball from Elkin and hit a breakaway lay-up. The home team had overcome a nine point deficit, for a four point deficit at halftime. Starmount trailed Elkin 18-14 at the break.

After the halftime break, the Lady Rams came out of the locker room on fire. Starmount scored 17 points in the third quarter and 21 points in the fourth quarter. The home team hardly missed a shot as they also excelled on defense. In the final quarter of the night, the Lady Rams held Elkin to just four points. When the final buzzer sounded, Starmount earned its third conference win of the season.

With the win, the Lady Rams are 3-6 in the MVAC and 5-12 overall. Elkin is now 1-8 in the conference and 3-14 overall.

Men’s basketball; Starmount 63 – Elkin 52

From the opening tip-off, Starmount controlled the MVAC game against the Buckin’ Elks. The Rams put up 16 points in the first quarter and held Elkin to just six points. Trey Dezern started the quarter off with a strong three-point shot from the top of the arc to give the home team a 3-0 lead at the 7:19 mark. On the opposite side of the court, Budda Johnson blocked a shot and the ball landed in the hands of Eric Wiles. Wiles made his way down the court then passed the ball off to Dezern how hit a break-away lay-up for a 5-0 score. Before Elkin was able to come up with a defensive stop, the Rams put up one more shot on offense. Dezern passed the ball down low to Johnson, who posted up and hit his jump shot for a 7-0 Starmount lead.

Elkin was able to put a stop to the rally when the clock hit the fourth minute of the quarter. Ty Parsons knocked down a three-pointer for a 7-3 score. Less than a minute later, Austin Longworth was sent to the free throw line where he hit both of his shot to pull Elkin two points closer to the Rams. With the board reading 7-3 with three minutes left in the quarter, Starount put up nine more points before the buzzer sounded. On the opposite side of the court, Elkin was able to score a free throw. At the end of the first quarter, Starmount held a 16-6 lead over Elkin.

In the second quarter of action, the Elks were able to pick up their momentum and come up with a game plan. Elkin outscore Starmount 19-12 and tied the game 23-23 with 1:48 left before halftime. Unfortunately this would be the closest Elkin would come to the Rams for the rest of the night. At halftime, Starmount held a slim 28-25 lead over the Buckin’ Elks.

The third and fourth quarters were all about the home team. the orange and blue put up 11 points in the third and 24 points in the fourth. Elkin was held to five points in the third but racked up 24 points in the fourth. Although Elkin outscore the home team in the final quarter, the damage had been done. As the fourth quarter came to a close, the Starmount Rams took a 63-52 MVAC win over Elkin.

The win moves Starmount to 8-1 in the MVAC and 14-5 overall. Elkin is now 5-4 in the conference and 6-11 overall.

