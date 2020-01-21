Lady Cardinals earn buzzer beater win

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Briley Church takes the ball down the court for the Lady Cardinals. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Ava Tharpe, Laken Edwards, and Killian Warren get set to come up with a rebound on Wednesday night. -

RONDA — Last week, the Lady Cardinals of East Wilkes hosted the Lady Elks of Elkin in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference showdown. Both the Lady Cardinals and the Lady Elks have struggled in conference play this season on the court. Coming into last week’s game, East Wilkes had yet to win a MVAC game while Elkin had won one conference game. Both teams put up a tough fight on the court and it all came down to the final seconds of the fourth quarter. East Wilkes’ Ava Tharpe knocked down a three-pointer from behind the arc to give East Wilkes a 42-40 win at the buzzer.

The game started off with East Wilkes coming out with a clear game plan in mind; cut off Audrey Jennings. The junior is Elkin’s leading scorer, as she averages over 20 points per game and has led her team to three wins this season. The Lady Cardinals came out and put Lilly Brown on Jennings. Through the first four minutes of the game, East Wilkes held Jennings off of the basket. On the opposite side of the court, the Lady Cardinals took a 3-1 lead over the Lady Elks.

When the clock hit the halfway point of the quarter, Jennings was able to shake her defender and race towards the basket. Jennings put up the tying basket to make the score 3-3 with 3:54 left in the quarter. East Wilkes then took the ball back on offense and the home team was able to answer back with a three pointer from Tharpe. With the score 6-3 in East Wilkes’ favor, the Lady Elks tried to come up with a game plan to get Jennings open and near the basket. With this plan in place, Jennings was fouled twice in a span of two minutes. From the charity stripe she hit two free throws for a 6-5 game.

Before the quarter was over, East Wilkes raced back down the court with the ball at Briley Church’s hands. Church passed the ball off to Lilly Adams, who then passed the ball to Killian Warren. With only one defender between her and the basket, Warren stepped back and put up a jump shot from the post position. The ball fell through the hoop and East Wilkes led Elkin 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, East Wilkes once again kept tabs on Jennings. The Cardinals held Elkin to just five points, with Jennings scoring just one of those points. East Wilkes stepped up their game not only on defense, but also on offense. The quarter started with a jump shot by Savannah Martinez which extended East Wilkes’ lead to five points. Madison Lane was able to answer back with a lay-up for Elkin, which made the score 10-7 with six minutes left in the quarter. Just as East Wilkes seemed to be getting comfortable with their lead, Selena Islas stole the ball for Elkin and raced down the court for a breakaway lay-up. The Lady Elks were gaining on East Wilkes, with a 10-9 score.

When it seemed like Elkin was going to make a comeback, East Wilkes started to pull away. Tharpe hit another three pointer from the right side of the arc, which she followed up with a jump shot from the paint. As the quarter was coming to a close, Aubrey Wallis hit a two-point shot from the post to give the Lady Cardinals a 17-10 lead at the halftime break.

After halftime, the Lady Elks came out of the locker room with a new and improved game plan in mind. Right off the bat, Elkin was able to implement this game plan which put the ball into Jennings’ hands more. With Jennings controlling the ball, Laken Edwards set up a screen at the top of the arc which detoured the East Wilkes defender. The screen gave Jennings just enough time to get her shot off and put three points on the board for the Lady Elks.

A minute later, Elkin was back on their offensive end as Jennings came up with a steal at half court. Jennings ran down the court for a breakaway lay-up which brought Elkin two points closer. With the score 17-15, East Wilkes started to pick their pressure back up. Warren knocked down a jump shot to extend East Wilkes’ lead back to four points, but the lead lasted only thirty seconds. Elkin raced down the court and Islas hit a lay-up for a 19-17 score.

The rest of the half was back and forth between the two teams. East Wilkes would take a four point lead, then the Lady Elks would race back to make it a two-point game. This momentum lasted until the last two minutes of the quarter, when Elkin tied the game then took the lead. The tying shot was made by Laken Edwards then the go ahead baskets were made by Jennings from the charity stripe. Elkin led East Wilkes 25-23 with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

The next minute saw Martinez tie the game with a lay-up, then the Cardinals took the lead off of a three pointer by Church. At the end of the third quarter, East Wilkes held a 28-26 lead over the Lady Elks.

The fourth and final quarter was just like the third, with both teams racking up points. Elkin tied the game 28-28 then took a 34-28 lead with 6:20 left to play. East Wilkes fought their way back into the game with shots by Jaelin Roberts and Warren.

With the score 40-39 in Elkin’s favor, East Wilkes had the ball and called a time out with 6.2 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals took the ball out and put the ball into the hands of Church. Church then passed the ball off to a wide open Tharpe, who took one step back over the arc and let her shot fly. As the clock kept ticking, Tharpe’s shot flew through the air and towards the hoop. With everyone in the crowd holding their breath, the ball stripped the net and brought the East Wilkes crowd to their feet. The buzzer sounded, and East Wilkes had taken a nail biter, two-point, MVAC win over the Lady Elks.

With the win, the Lady Cardinals are 1-5 in the MVAC and 3-11 overall. Elkin is now 1-6 in the conference and 3-12 overall.

Briley Church takes the ball down the court for the Lady Cardinals. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_4114-copy.jpg Briley Church takes the ball down the court for the Lady Cardinals. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Ava Tharpe, Laken Edwards, and Killian Warren get set to come up with a rebound on Wednesday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_3985-copy.jpg Ava Tharpe, Laken Edwards, and Killian Warren get set to come up with a rebound on Wednesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune