Lady Cardinals fall in overtime

RONDA — On Friday night, the East Wilkes Lady Cardinals hosted the Starmount Lady Rams for their first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game of 2020. It was a back-and-forth game which ended in overtime. Starmount went on a seven point run in overtime to take a 35-34 MVAC win over East Wilkes.

Tanna Sagraves put up an impressive first quarter for the Starmount Lady Rams, as she knocked down shot after shot. Sagraves held her position at the post and used he tall frame to put three shots through the hoop. Along with Sagraves, Katlyn Walker put up a two-pointer from near the top of the arc. Although Starmount put up eight points, the home team was able to hold on the the lead with two back to back three pointers from Ava Tharpe. Tharpe, a 5’10 senior, showed off her skills from the left side of the arc then the right side of the arc. Tharpe’s three-pointers gave East Wilkes an 11-8 lead heading into the second quarter of play.

After a back and forth opening quarter, the next eight minutes were slow for both teams. East Wilkes put seven points on the board while the Lady Rams scored only five points. The quarter started with Lilly Adams being sent to the charity stripe and knocked down one of her free throws. Off of the second missed free throw, Olivia Gwyn came up with the rebound and passed the ball out to Emma Freed who took the ball down the court. The Lady Rams set up a play which had Gwyn use her height in the lane. Freed passed the ball off to Maddie Norman who then passed the ball down low to Gwyn. The 6’1 junior used her size to pull up for a jump shot and bring Starmount two points closer to the Cardinals.

After the successful play, the Lady Rams were able to go on a six point scoring run to take the lead back from the Cardinals. The run started with a free throw by Freed for a 12-11 score. a minute later, Walker put up a lay-up to give Starmount a 13-12 lead. Next up was a successful free throw by Gwyn, and the scoreboard read 14-12 in Starmount’s favor. As the scoring run continued on, Emily Brewer added her name to the score-sheet with a jump shot from the key. With 1:38 left before halftime the Lady Rams led East Wilkes, 16-12. Before the half was over, East Wilkes was able to put up another shot. As the clock hit single digits, Briley Church racked up three-points for the home team with a shot from the left side of the key. At halftime Starmount held a slim one point lead over East Wilkes, 16-15.

After the halftime break, the Cardinals took the lead back with Lillian Brown putting a three-pointer through the hoop. With the score 18-16 in East Wilkes’ favor, the Lady Rams went on another scoring run. The rally started with a block by Freed, which gave Starmount a boost in momentum. Katlyn Walker took the ball down the court and put a bounce pass towards Gwyn who went up for the shot. On her way up, she was fouled and sent to the free throw line. From the line Gwyn hit one of her shots to pull Starmount one point closer the the Lady Cardinals.

Over the next three minutes of the quarter, neither team could find a basket. Defensively, both teams were strong in the lane. East Wilkes’ Killian Warren was able to match-up with Gwyn and block off the post shot. Along with Warren, Savannah Martinez and Lillian Brown hustled for every ball and held their defensive formations.

When the clock his 3:40, the Lady Rams were finally able to break through East Wilkes’ defense. Walker took the ball down the court and as soon as she crossed halfcourt, she passed the ball to a wide open Norman. It took Norman mere seconds to set up her shot from behind the arc and send the ball towards the hoop. The ball sailed through the air and as the Starmount crowd started to rise to their feet, the ball swished through the net. The Lady Rams had battled back and took a 20-18 lead over the Lady Cardinals.

The basket put Starmount up by two points but the Lady Rams were not done just yet. The next three minutes of the quarter were dominated by the orange and blue. Freed came up with a steal, which resulted in the junior earning a breakaway and adding two points to the board. A minute later, the Rams put up two more points as Freed once again made her shot from the key. At the end of the third quarter Starmount held it’s largest lead over the Lady Cardinals, 24-18.

Just when it seemed like things were firmly in the grasp of Starmount’s hands, the Lady Cardinals proved they were in it to win it. In the fourth quarter, East Wilkes put 10 points on the board and held the Lady Rams to a mere four points. East Wilkes started the quarter with a jump shot by Brown, then Church added two more points to the board. When the clock hit 4:41, Church added one point to the board with a free throw which made the score 24-23. The Cardinals knew they were within inches of taking the lead, but the Rams had a different idea.

When the clock hit 3:44, Starmount scored their first basket of the quarter. Freed was sent to the charity stripe where she hit one of her shots to extend Starmount’s lead back to two. 24 seconds later, Freed was back at the free throw line where she once again hit one of her shots for a 26-23 score.

With the clock winding down, the Lady Cardinals called a time out and regrouped in their huddle. Out of the time out, Church took the ball down the court and passed the ball off to a waiting Tharpe. Tharpe took one dribble over the arc, stepped back from her defender, and let her shot fly towards the hoop. The ball was perfectly shot as it swished through the hoop and gave East Wilkes a 27-26 lead.

At the 1:07 mark, Adams hit a free throw for East Wilkes to make the score 28-26. The Cardinals tried to put up additional points to extend their lead but Starmount stood tall on defense. Freed stole the ball with under a minute left to play and passed it off to Gwyn who was fouled going up for a shot. Gwyn stepped to the free throw line and hit both baskets. The baskets tied the game 28-28 and when the clock hit zero, the game was headed to overtime.

In overtime, the game was back and forth with both teams knocking down baskets. East Wilkes started off on top with a basket by Warren then a shot by Adams which gave East Wilkes a 32-28 lead. Although East Wilkes started out great, Starmount came roaring back and went on a seven point run. Starmount held a 35-32 lead with 10.6 seconds left to play, which put East Wilkes with their backs against the wall. Before the clock hit zero, the home team rushed down the court and Brown hit a jump shot to pull East Wilkes back within one point. Try as they might, the Cardinals were unable to steal the ball back from Starmount. When the clock hit zero the Lady Rams took a 35-34 win over East Wilkes.

With the win, Starmount pick up their first conference win of the season. The Lady Rams are 1-2 in the MVAC and 3-7 overall. East Wilkes is 0-3 in the MVAC and 2-9 overall.

Emma Freed earns a break away lay-up for the Lady Rams. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2722.jpg Emma Freed earns a break away lay-up for the Lady Rams. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Kayleigh Couch (12) and K.G. White (25) battle for the rebound. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2739.jpg Kayleigh Couch (12) and K.G. White (25) battle for the rebound. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Lilly Adams had five points for the Lady Cardinals. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSC_2656.jpg Lilly Adams had five points for the Lady Cardinals. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Starmount takes 35-34 win over East Wilkes