Rams stay undefeated in MVAC

BOONVILLE — In a bid to stay undefeated in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, Starmount put forth their best effort on Monday night. The Starmount Rams hosted the Wilkes Central Eagles in a MVAC battle between the first and third place teams. Starmount preciously took a 5-0 win over Wilkes Central, and on Monday night the Rams came out and took a 6-0 win over the Eagles.

When the clock hit the third minute of the first half, Starmount got its first shot off of the night. Noah Silva hit a hard shot towards goal that was saved by Wilkes Central. Two minutes later, Starmount put another shot towards goal but it sailed wide left.

As the first half continued on, Starmount kept putting shots on goal. Johnathan Maya hit a one touch shot towards goal but once again it went wide left. In the 15th minute of the half, Starmount scored its first goal of the night but the goal was ruled offside. the scored still remained 0-0 as the clock kept ticking.

When the clock had 18:15 left on the board, the Rams were finally able to break through. Leo Najera beat two Wilkes Central defenders and hit a hard shot past the keeper. The ball sailed into the net and the Rams took a 1-0 lead over the Eagles.

The Rams kept pushing past Wilkes Central’s defense and with eight minutes left in the half the Rams scored another goal. Unfortunately for the Rams, the goal was called offside and the score remained 1-0.

While Starmount’s offense was putting in their time, the defense was also putting up a tough front. In goal, Gregory Tulbert made two saves for the Rams before the half was over. When the halftime whistle blew, Starmount held a 1-0 lead over Wilkes Central.

In the second half, things started to pick up for the Rams as they put five goals in the back of the net. the first goal of the half came in the 43rd minute, as Marlon Mejia put a low shot into the right corner for a 2-0 Starmount lead. Four minutes later, Brandon Ocampo hit a hard upper 90 shot past the keeper for a 3-0 lead.

The Rams kept up their pressure as Estevan Zamora scored the fourth goal of the night. Zamora beat two defenders then knocked in a hard shot from 25 yards out. The Rams were in control with a 4-0 lead over Wilkes Central.

Before the game was over, Jonathan Flores scored the Rams’ fifth goal then Jonathan Maya scored Starmount’s sixth and final goal. The Rams were able to see the game out to take a 6-0 win over Wilkes Central.

The shutout win is Starmount’s 13th win in a row and their 12th shutout win of the season.

Starmount remains undefeated in the MVAC.