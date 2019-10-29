Buckin’ Elks keep winning streak alive

File Photo The Buckin’ Elks took a 40-13 win over West Wilkes on Friday night. -

ELKIN — If anything can be said about the Elkin Buckin’ Elks football team, it is that they are resilient and powerful. On Friday night, the Elks proved just how good of a team they are with a 40-13 win over West Wilkes. Elkin put together four quarters of positive plays to keep their winning streak alive.

Not only did Elkin earn their fourth win in a row but with the Ashe County Huskies’ loss to East Wilkes, Elkin is now tied for first place in the MVAC with a 4-1 record.

ELkin scored its first touchdown of the night with 54.6 left in the first quarter. Brett Beaver ran the quarterback draw play and found a hole in West Wilkes’ defense for a six yard touchdown run. The extra point by Thomas McComb was good and Elkin took a 7-0 lead over West Wilkes at the end of the first quarter.

West Wilkes was then able to even the score with an 82-yard touchdown pass. West Wilkes went for the two point conversion which was no good. With 11:43 left before halftime, Elkin held a 7-6 lead over the Blackhawks.

Before the game headed to halftime, the Buckin’ Elks turned up their tempo in the second quarter. The home team put three touchdowns on the board in a span of ten minutes. The first touchdown came from a 40-yard touchdown by Beaver, then the second touchdown was a one yard run by Brody Wabel. With the score 21-6, Elkin was in control of the game.

Austin Longworth came up big for the Buckin’ Elks on West Wilkes’ next play. The senior forced the fumble then recovered the ball at the 44-yard line to give his team great field position. Elkin lined up on offense and on first and ten, Beaver passed the ball to Ty Parsons for a 46-yard gain. The play set up a first a goal situation fro Elkin on the 10-yard line. Beaver took the ball into the end zone himself for a 10-yard touchdown run. The Point after was good and with 1:10 left in the second quarter, Elkin led West Wilkes 27-6.

In the third and fourth quarters, Elkin put two more touchdowns on the board. In the third quarter, Beaver ran for another touchdown for a 33-6 lead. In the fourth quarter, Jaxon Godbey handed the ball off to Wabel for a five yard run. The Buckin’ Elks were able to see the rest of the game out to take a 40-13 win over the Blackhawks.

Elkin will take on East Wilkes on Friday night with kick off set for 7:30 p.m. at Grissom Stadium.

Elkin stays atop MVAC 1A