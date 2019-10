Starmount to host basketball camp

BOONVILLE — Starmount men’s and women’s basketball will be hosting the Starmount Fall Basketball Camp on Nov. 23rd at Starmount High School. The camp runs from 9 a.m. till noon at the high school. The camp is boys and girls, ages Kindergarten to ninth grade. The cost of the camp is $40. Early bird special by Nov. 18 is $30. Contact Rocky Horton for more information at Rocky.Horton@yadkin.k12.nc.us.