Women’s MVAC track All Conference

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the 2019 All Conference and Honorable Mention for women’s track. The athletes from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount were well represented throughout the field. Ashe County was named the 2019 Champions, and had the Most Outstanding Field Athlete. Elkin’s Hannah Oliver, was named the 2019 Most Outstanding Track Athlete for the 2019 season. The Coach of the Year was Alex Rollins from Ashe County.
All Conference
Macie Bowlin – Ashe County
Emma Sutphin – West Wilkes
Shelby Royal – North Wilkes
A’Maya Spikes – Wilkes Central
Bella Potter – Ashe County
Kennedy Collins – West Wilkes
Holly Grant – Ashe County
Tessa Foster – West Wilkes
Bella Powers – Ashe County
Abigail Keesling – Alleghany
Melena Howell – Ashe County
Carrie Lowe – Wilkes Central
Lacie Allen – Ashe County
Olivia Randolph – Ashe County
Zoe Schell – Ashe County
Malorie Eller – Ashe County
Katelyn Davis – Alleghany
Malena Lafferty – Alleghany
Hazel Pasley – Alleghany
Ellen Uscange – Alleghany
Kylee Cheek – Wilkes Central
Nadia Rucker – Starmount
Morgan Moxley – Starmount
Madison Norman – Starmount
Keyona Reynolds – Starmount
Hannah Broman – Alleghany
Bethany Weaver – Alleghany
Ashlin Weaver – Alleghany
Alexis Blevins – Ashe County
Leah Delp – Alleghany
Courtney Binder – Alleghany
Ashlin Williams – Alleghany
Mahaley Cronk – Ashe County
Rhianna Riedel – Wilkes Central
Macy Davis – Alleghany
Maddie Beard – Wilkes Central
Hannah Oliver – Elkin
Honorable Mention
Wren Brown – Starmount
Courtney Binder – Alleghany
Bella Powers – Ashe County
Macy Davis – Alleghany
Holly Grant – Ashe County
Bella Potter – Ashe County
Hallie Crumpton – West Wilkes
Kassidy Newton – West Wilkes
Katelyn Cothern – West Wilkes
Kennedy Collins – West Wilkes
Savannah Royall – North Wilkes
Brianna Reid – North Wilkes
McKenzie Johnson – North Wilkes
Rebakah Wilson – North Wilkes
Nadia Rucker – Starmount
Tanna Sagraves – Starmount
Madison Norman – Starmount
Keyona Reynolds – Starmount
Malorie Eller – Ashe County
Hannah Vining – West Wilkes
Leah Delp – Alleghany
Mahaley Cronk – Ashe County
Rachel Winkler – North Wilkes
Madison Goforth – North Wilkes
Kaylee Brown – North Wilkes
Catie Beth Brown – Elkin