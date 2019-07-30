Women’s MVAC track All Conference

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced the 2019 All Conference and Honorable Mention for women’s track. The athletes from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount were well represented throughout the field. Ashe County was named the 2019 Champions, and had the Most Outstanding Field Athlete. Elkin’s Hannah Oliver, was named the 2019 Most Outstanding Track Athlete for the 2019 season. The Coach of the Year was Alex Rollins from Ashe County.

All Conference

Macie Bowlin – Ashe County

Emma Sutphin – West Wilkes

Shelby Royal – North Wilkes

A’Maya Spikes – Wilkes Central

Bella Potter – Ashe County

Kennedy Collins – West Wilkes

Holly Grant – Ashe County

Tessa Foster – West Wilkes

Bella Powers – Ashe County

Abigail Keesling – Alleghany

Melena Howell – Ashe County

Carrie Lowe – Wilkes Central

Lacie Allen – Ashe County

Olivia Randolph – Ashe County

Zoe Schell – Ashe County

Malorie Eller – Ashe County

Katelyn Davis – Alleghany

Malena Lafferty – Alleghany

Hazel Pasley – Alleghany

Ellen Uscange – Alleghany

Kylee Cheek – Wilkes Central

Nadia Rucker – Starmount

Morgan Moxley – Starmount

Madison Norman – Starmount

Keyona Reynolds – Starmount

Hannah Broman – Alleghany

Bethany Weaver – Alleghany

Ashlin Weaver – Alleghany

Alexis Blevins – Ashe County

Leah Delp – Alleghany

Courtney Binder – Alleghany

Ashlin Williams – Alleghany

Mahaley Cronk – Ashe County

Rhianna Riedel – Wilkes Central

Macy Davis – Alleghany

Maddie Beard – Wilkes Central

Hannah Oliver – Elkin

Honorable Mention

Wren Brown – Starmount

Courtney Binder – Alleghany

Bella Powers – Ashe County

Macy Davis – Alleghany

Holly Grant – Ashe County

Bella Potter – Ashe County

Hallie Crumpton – West Wilkes

Kassidy Newton – West Wilkes

Katelyn Cothern – West Wilkes

Kennedy Collins – West Wilkes

Savannah Royall – North Wilkes

Brianna Reid – North Wilkes

McKenzie Johnson – North Wilkes

Rebakah Wilson – North Wilkes

Nadia Rucker – Starmount

Tanna Sagraves – Starmount

Madison Norman – Starmount

Keyona Reynolds – Starmount

Malorie Eller – Ashe County

Hannah Vining – West Wilkes

Leah Delp – Alleghany

Mahaley Cronk – Ashe County

Rachel Winkler – North Wilkes

Madison Goforth – North Wilkes

Kaylee Brown – North Wilkes

Catie Beth Brown – Elkin