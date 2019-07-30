It’s a Hard Knox life

Cory Smith | The News Magnum Evans, right, blocks a kick from Finnley Baird. - Cory Smith | The News Members of the School of Hard Knox that will compete in the World Championships in August are, from left, Travis Watson, Magnum Evans, Finnley Baird, Chris Tenney, Jamie Tenney, Aydan Eads and Sensei Mickey Heath. Eddie Inman is also a member of the team but is not pictured. - Cory Smith | The News Jayme Tenney (top) and Travis Watson practice grappling techniques. Both students of Hard Knox will compete in the WCJJO Open Championships in August. - Cory Smith | The News Sensei Mickey Heath has competed in the WCJJO World Championships and also coached gold medal-winning teams. - - Cory Smith | The News Aydan Eads, one of the seven Hard Knox students competing in the WCJJO World Championships in August, demonstrates a drill with sensei Mickey Heath. - - Cory Smith | The News Chris Tenney resists submitting as Aydan Eads locks in an arm bar. - -

Seven students at the School of Hard Knox Dojo are just weeks away from representing the United States in the World Council of Jujitsu Organization (WCJJO) World Championships.

Some team members have been training longer than their teammates have been alive. No two journeys have been the same for students of the school, but each competitor is ready to compete on behalf of the red, white and blue in Orlando, Florida. A little less than a month out, 14 countries have announced their participation in the championships taking place August 9-11.

Travis Watson, Magnum Evans, Finnley Baird and Jayme Tenney will compete in the WCJJO Open Championships for those younger than 18. Aydan Eads, Chris Tenney and Eddie Inman will compete in the organization’s World Championships.

“It’s a real honor,” Chris Tenney said. “I’m not sure how I’m going to react once I march out to the national anthem. That’s got me kind of nervous. I’m not an emotional guy in front of people, but I’m pretty sure there will be some proud tears shed at that moment. Whether I place last or win a gold medal, the honor that I represented the United States in something is indescribable.”

The School of Hard Knox was founded in 1991 by Sensei Mickey Heath. Heath has been involved with martial arts for more than 30 years and it’s been one of the best things to ever happen to him.

“My love for the sport and the love of seeing people grow and get opportunities keeps me going,” Heath said. “The martial arts have given me opportunities that I would have never had if I hadn’t got into it. I’m just an old tobacco farmer from Surry County and the farthest I’d ever been before the world championships was Myrtle Beach. Then, my first flight was to Australia.”

A fascination with the arts turned into reality when Heath met Eric Latza. When Latza started his own dojo, Heath was one of his first students. Heath met another key figure in martial arts, Tony Maynard, soon after. Maynard is actually the creator of the branch of martial arts that Heath competes in: Sport Jujitsu.

Sport Jujitsu is a combination of judo, wrestling, striking, take-downs and submissions. Competitors have to become well-versed in numerous aspects of martial arts in order to succeed in Sport Jujitsu, thus creating a better well-rounded athlete.

“Different countries have different strengths,” Heath said. “The countries in Great Britain are really good strikers. That’s why we try to make our people fluent in all these things because you may fight someone that doesn’t throw any strikes at all, he’s trying to take you down. Then you may have one guy or girl that’s strict kickboxing.”

Training to become more well-rounded applies in more ways than one for the School of Hard Knox according to Heath’s wife, Sandra.

“We want to teach things other than kicks and punches. We teach discipline, respect, honor, along with self-defense and so many other things,” Sandra Heath said. “In our after-school program tutoring and character-building are two of the things that we’re going to offer along with martial arts.”

“Like we said for a long time,” she continued, “if everyone knew what you get through training in the martial arts, our buildings couldn’t hold everyone.”

In addition to opening a dojo, Mickey Heath has served as both an assistant coach and head coach for the world championship teams. After the biennial event in 2000, he stepped away from the competitive scene until about five years ago.

Much like Heath, his seven students have spent countless hours preparing for the world championships. In order to make the team, competitors have to compete in tournaments along the East Coast. They accumulate points based on performances, and then the top three in each division get invited to try out for the team. Players are then selected for the national team based on tryout performances.

One competitor, Chris Tenney, said this opportunity is 28 years in the making.

“Sensei Heath came at a very pivotal point in my life,” he said. With both of his parents working two jobs, Tenney said Heath, “stepped in as basically a second father.”

Tenney competed as an individual in the 1996 WCJJO World Championships, but this is his first time as a member of team. What makes this experience even more special for Tenney is that he gets to share it with his daughter, Jayme, who will compete in the open championships.

“It’s a real honor to see her take pride in what she’s doing and see how far she’s come,” he said.

Another first-time world championship competitor is 16-year-old Aydan Eads. She has done Jujitsu for 10 years and competed in Sport Jujitsu for five. Despite her age, Aydan is already an accomplished competitor in the adult division.

At the 2018 American Sport Jujitsu League Banquet and Hall of Fame, Aydan received the following awards: 2018 Cadet Kata Champion, Black Belt Female Sport Jujitsu Champion, Black Belt Overall Circuit Champion, School of Hard Knox Fighter of the Year and Sport Jujitsu Woman of the Year.

“For me, this is kind of the payoff and the fruit of my labor,” Aydan said. “No matter how I place, to make the team just comes from what I’ve been working for. Just to know that I committed myself to something so fully and to know that after you work really hard in something you succeed no matter where you place.

As far as she’s come, she acknowledged they wouldn’t be here if not for the dedication shown by her teacher, Heath.

“Just to see his passion for [the sport], you can’t help but feel the same excitement for it,” Aydan said. “Having him be a past head coach, assistant coach and team member, he’s been so important in helping us prepare and knowing what to expect.”

Chris Tenney said the School of Hard Knox has created a familial bond between the Heaths and the students, calling his teammates his brothers and sisters.

“I would like to thank Sensei Heath and his wife, Sandra, for all the effort they put in the school, the spirit that they pass on and the love that they have for the whole school as a family union,” he said. “You can’t ignore the fact that this is Sensei Heath’s extended family. The passion and effort that he puts into it and that he has for School of Hard Knox, none of us would be on this team if it weren’t for all he puts into it and how much he puts into us.”

