Cardinals overtake Elks for first MVAC win

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Sean Sidden looks for an open player during the first quarter. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Brett Beaver takes a jump shot for Elkin on Tuesday night. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Houston Hall (10) and Blaine Wagoner (32) defend Shane Price as he goes up for a shot. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Auston Longworth powers his way to the basket for the Buckin’ Elks. - -

RONDA — It has been a long time coming, but the East Wilkes Cardinals have finally won their first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game of the season. On Tuesday night, the Cardinals played host to the Elkin Buckin’ Elks in a rivalry game that had it all — technical fouls, overtime and rambunctious student sections.

Both teams put together spectacular performances throughout four quarters and four minutes of overtime. East Wilkes was able to capture the lead in the final three minute of the game, and the red and black were able to hang on to take the 73-68 MVAC win.

The game started off with the Buckin’ Elks taking an early lead and leaving the Cardinals in the dust by going on an 11-point run. Out of the first 11 points scored by Elkin, Austin Longworth knocked down eight of them. The three additional points were scored by Tyler Mayes, who knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

With less than four minutes on the clock, East Wilkes was able to stop Elkin’s scoring run. Try Lambert took the ball down the court and passed the ball off to Sean Sidden. Sidden looked around and found his teammate, Ben Longbottom on the right side of the arc. Sidden handed the ball off to Longbottom, who stepped back and put the ball into the air. The shot swished through the hoop and East Wilkes put three points up on the board.

Eleven seconds later, Elkin answered back on its offensive side of the court. Ty Parsons ran point for the Elks and as he neared the top of the arc he put his shot towards the basket. The ball bounced off the backboard and into the net. Elkin seized a 14-3 lead over the home team with 3:39 left in the first quarter.

East Wilkes managed to notch another basket just 27 seconds later, when Lambert pushed to the hoop for the lay-up. Even though East Wilkes cut Elkin’s lead by two, the Buckin’ Elks wasted no time putting more distance between themselves and the Cardinals. Longworth banked a jump shot and then Mayes stole the ball and broke away from the pack for a successful lay-up. Elkin appeared to be in control as they held an 18-5 lead over the home team.

As the final minute of the first quarter ticked by, the Cardinals started to pick up their tempo on offense. Lambert was fouled as he fueled his way to the basket and was sent to the charity stripe. He knocked down both of his shots to pull East Wilkes two points closer to Elkin.

On defense, Longbottom was able to box out and come up with a fundamental rebound. With 14 seconds left in the quarter, Longbottom distributed the ball to Lambert who made his way down the court. As Lambert reached the top of the arc, he eluded his defender and sent the ball towards the hoop. The ball glided across the air and whooshed through the basket for an effective 3-pointer. When the buzzer sounded and the first quarter came to an end, Elkin controlled the Cardinals 18-10.

In the second eight minutes of the game, East Wilkes came out and took control over the Buckin’ Elks. The red-and-black team started to stand up strong on defense, while also recording dynamic baskets on offense.

East Wilkes started off the second quarter by going on a nine-point run, which in turn gave them the one point lead over Elkin. Lambert and Longbottom were the sole scorers, with five points and four points respectively. With 6:38 left before halftime, East Wilkes had taken the 19-18 lead over the Buckin’ Elks.

With the clock still ticking, things started to heat up in the gym. Over the next six minutes, both teams managed to hit corresponding shots for a back-and-forth momentum. Elkin took the lead back with a jump shot by Loredo. The visitors then extend their lead with a free throw by Longworth.

Elkin’s lead lasted only 11 seconds, and those seconds were the turning point in the quarter. East Wilkes managed to rush down the court and set up an offensive play. On the left side of the arc, Noah Parks was waiting for the pass from his teammate. When Parks received the ball, he wasted no time setting up his shot and letting the ball fly. It was a momentum changing 3-pointer that gave East Wilkes a 22-21 lead.

The Cardinals were then able to score two breakaway lay-ups, a jump shot, one free throw and another 3-pointer. Elkin managed to score three free throws and two jump shots, but it was not enough. The home team had interchanged the momentum in their favor, as they took a 32-28 lead at halftime.

Out of the halftime break, Elkin did not let the Cardinals keep up their tempo. Elkin came out and managed to tie the game at the six-minute mark. Offensively, Elkin hit powerful baskets and as the clock kept ticking, they set up a defense that forced the Cardinals to use vital timeouts. With 3:20 left in the third quarter. Elkin was able to capture the lead off of an explosive 3-pointer by Loredo.

East Wilkes pulled within one point with a shot by Blaine Wagoner, which made the score 43-42. Elkin then extended its lead back to three points as Shane Price hit a jump shot from the post. The visitors put up another two points just a minute later, when Longworth went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Elkin led East Wilkes 47-42 with 5.2 second left in the quarter.

Even with limited time on the clock, the Cardinals never gave up. East Wilkes had the ball and they were able to make it down the court in a matter of seconds. Lambert passed the ball off to Ward who was set up on the left side of the arc. Ward stepped back from his defender and the ball left his hands just as the buzzer sounded. With the buzzer going off, the ball swished through the net and East Wilkes had pulled three points closer to the Buckin’ Elks. At the end of the third quarter, Elkin led the Cardinals 47-45.

In a normal game, the fourth quarter would be the final quarter of the game. When it comes to the Cardinals and the Buckin’ Elks, they never do things normal. Both teams set out in the fourth quarter to prove they were in it to win. East Wilkes racked up 18 points while Elkin knocked down 16.

The teams traded baskets for the first seven minutes of the quarter. When the clock hit 59.5 seconds, East Wilkes managed to sneak away from the Elks to take a 63-58 lead. The Buckin’ Elks knew they had to focus on their offense if they wanted to come out on top.

With the ball in their hands and time on their side, Elkin drove down the court. Price received the pass from Mayes and knocked down a jump shot to pull Elkin two points closer. A few seconds later, Elkin was back on offense and the ball once again found the hands of Price, who was fouled going up for his shot. He managed to hit one of his free throws and Elkin was now only down by two points.

The home team inbounded the ball, and as soon as Sparks received the pass he was fouled and sent to the line. At the line, he missed his one-and-one shot and the Buckin’ Elks came up with the rebound. With 5.2 seconds left in the quarter, Josh Ferguson rebounded the ball and handed it off to Parsons, who dribbled down the court and evaded two defenders. As East Wilkes was surrounding Parsons, Loredo was set up at the post and called for the ball. Parsons bounced passed the ball to Loredo who took one dribble and hit the shot off of the backboard. The ball went through the net for the two-point basket and the buzzer sounded. At the end of the fourth quarter, Elkin had tied the game 63-63 to send it to overtime.

East Wilkes had decided enough was enough as the home team came out in overtime and took over the game. The Cardinals knocked down 10 points and held Elkin to just five points. Offensively, East Wilkes outplayed the Buckin’ Elks at every turn.

East Wilkes scored five points in the first three minutes and held Elkin to zero points. Wagoner, Lambert and Ward all put up baskets for the home team. Elkin’s first basket in overtime came just as the clock hit 38.7 seconds. By then, it seemed to be too late for the Elks. Price managed to hit one free throw and two jump shots in a span of just 28 seconds, but the Cardinals had done all they needed to do to keep the lead. As overtime came to a close, East Wilkes took the 73-68 win over Elkin for the first MVAC win of the season.

The Cardinals were led by Lambert, who racked up 20 points. Ward scored 13 points, Longbottom had 12 points and Howell had eight points. Hall, Noah Parks, Abram Sparks and Blaine Wagoner all had five points each.

Elkin had two players hit 22 points — Longworth and Price. Longworth recorded 13 rebounds, while Price had six. Mayes added 10 points, Loredo scored nine points and Parsons had five points.

East Wilkes is now 1-11 in the MVAC and 3-17 overall. Elkin is sitting at 4-8 in the MVAC and 6-14 overall.

