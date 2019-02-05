Elkin swim team competes in Regional meet

Photo courtesy of Susan Baker The Elkin men’s 400-yard freestyle relay team captured third place in the Regional meet on Friday afternoon. -

CHARLOTTE — On Friday afternoon, the Elkin High School Swim team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Regional swim meet at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center in Charlotte. Elkin had a strong showing at the competition with five out of its six relay teams advancing to the state competition next weekend in Cary and three swimmers advancing in individual events.

Swimming for the the ladies’ team was Maia Schweikert, Harper Lee Libbert, Katie Sidden and Kenly Wells. In the first event of the evening, the ladies took 7.91 seconds off of their best time to finish eighth, advancing to States in the 200 individual medly relay with a time of 2:04.9.

Although the ladies knocked off 6.64 seconds in the 200 free relay, they finished ninth, barely missing the advance to States with a time of 1:49.24.

The third and final relay for the women, the 400 free, proved to be their best event of the evening as they took an impressive 17.38 seconds off of their best time and finished with 4:24.78. With the best finish of the evening, the Lady Elks came home with fifth place and will compete in this relay at the State Championship meet.

Swimming for the men’s team was Cameron Burleson, Caeson Baker, Brady Shugart and Jack Zamudio. In their first relay of the day, the 200 individual medley relay, the men swam an impressive 1:47.72, shaving 6.95 seconds from their best time and finishing fourth place overall, barely missing the third-place finish. In the second relay, the 200 free, the men managed to knock off 6.76 seconds and finished with a time of 1:35.18, earning them another fourth-place finish.

The third event must be the charm, as the third and final relay of the night proved to be the men’s best swim. They swam the 400-free relay with a time of 3:36.87, shaving an astounding 17.12 seconds and earning the Buckin’ Elks a third-place finish. This finish took the Elks to the podium to receive a bronze medal. This is the first relay team in the school’s history to earn a medal at regional competition. The men also advanced to state competition next weekend in all three of their relays.

In individual swims, the Elks had eight competitors.

In the women’s 50-yard freestyle, Elkin was represented by senior Maia Schweikert. Schweikert managed to drop 1.03 seconds, finishing with a time of 26.03 and earning her ninth place, narrowly missing the advance to state competition.

In the men’s 50-yard freestyle, Brady Shugart competed and swam a time of 23.06, 0.96 seconds faster than his previous best time, earning him an impressive fourth-place finish and an advance to the state competition.

In the women’s 100-yard butterfly, Katie Sidden swam 1:09.19, knocking 2.13 seconds from her previous best time and earning her a 14th-place finish.

On the men’s side, Elkin had two swimmers competing in the 100-yard butterfly event. Caeson Baker knocked 3.65 seconds from his best time to finish with a time of 1:00.38, finishing ninth overall, barely missing an advance to the State competition. However, his teammate and friend, Cameron Burleson, was able to finish just ahead of Baker with a time of 59.79, an impressive 4.21 seconds ahead of his previous best, earning him an eighth-place finish and an advance to state competition.

In the next individual event the 100-yard freestyle, Harper Lee Libbert finished 2.08 seconds ahead of her best time with a time of 58.10, earning her 10th place overall.

In the women’s 100-yard breaststroke event, Elkin was represented by Kenly Wells. Wells swam the event with a time of 1:21.55, 2.21 seconds faster than her previous best and finished 18th overall.

To wrap up the individual events for Elkin was freshman Jack Zamudio swimming in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke event. Zamudio knocked 2.73 seconds from his best time and finished with an impressive 1:04.33 earning him a sixth-place finish and an advance to state competition next weekend.

The Elkin swim team will be back in the pool this week, preparing for the state competition.

