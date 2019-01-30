Elkin swimmers headed to Regionals

Courtesy of Susan Baker In the 200-yard free, Jack Zamudio, Caeson Baker, Cameron Burleson and Adam Chu took a very narrow first-place victory with a time of 1:49.73. - Courtesy of Susan Baker The Elkin men’s swim team was named the 2018-2019 MVAC champions. The team includes, front row, from left, Boone Beaver, Clay Sebastian, Adam Chu, Ethan Carroll, Brady Shugart and Kayden Tracy; back row, Thomas McComb, Jack Zamudio, Cameron Burleson, Caeson Baker, Patrick Soos, Coach Julianna Prim, Micah Baker and Coach Oz Prim. - Courtesy of Susan Baker The Lady Elks placed first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:12.47. The relay team includes Harper Lee Libbert, Maia Schweikert, Kenly Wells and Katie Sidden. -

After an outstanding finish to the 2018-2019 conference season, Elkin High School’s swim team will be sending several athletes to compete in the Regional Meet. Elkin’s list of swimmers is extensive, with 14 combined relay teams and individuals set to compete.

Elkin has individual swimmers who will take on the competition in various events. Maia Schweikert will compete in the Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle, Brady Shugart will compete in the Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle. Katie Sidden will compete in the Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly, while Cameron Burleson and Cason Baker will both compete in the Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly. Harper Lee Libbert will compete in the Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle, Kenly Wells competes in the Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke, and Jack Zamudio will compete in the Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke.

Along with these competitors, Elkin also will have athletes in the Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, the Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, the Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay, the Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay, the Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and the Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

The meet will take place at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center on Friday afternoon, where the competition will begin around 4:30 p.m.

