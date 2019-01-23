Elkin claims top honors at MVAC swim meet

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Elkin coach, Oz Prim, was named the Boy’s Coach of the Year. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Saturday morning saw the 2018-2019 regular season come to a close for local swim teams. The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference swim meet was held at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain. Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all competed in the meet. Elkin’s coach, Oz Prim, was named the Boy’s Coach of the Year.

Elkin was a top contender for the meet, as the boy’s team came away with the first-place trophy. The boys scored 152 points overall, besting Wilkes Central by 44 points. For the girls, the Lady Elks placed second with a score of 121. Wilkes Central took the win with a score of 150. East Wilkes placed fifth in the boys competition and fifth in the girls. Starmount placed sixth in the girls competition.

Elkin came away with 10 first-place finishes throughout the course of the competition. They also earned seven second-place finishes and six third-place finishes.

In the girls 200 Yard Medley Relay, Elkin placed first with a time of 2:12.47. The team included Maia Schweihert, Kenly Wells, Katie Sidden and Harper Lee Libbert. The same team placed first in the 200 Yard Free Relay with a tie of 1:55.29.

In the boys 200 Yard Medley Relay, Elkin placed first with a time of 1:54.67. The team included Micah Baker, Jack Zamadia, Cameron Burleson and Brady Shugart. East Wilkes (Cameron Brown, Caleb Vaughn, Devin Baugess and Mich Vaughn) placed fourth and Starmount (Mason Swain, Jacob Carver, Joshua Spillman and Adam Houston) placed fifth.

In the 200 Yard Free Relay, Elkin (Cason Baker, Jack Zamadia, Cameron Burleson and Adam Chu) placed first with a time of 1:49.73. Elkin (Patrick Soos, Boone Beaver, Thomas McComb and Clay Sebastian) placed third with a time of 1:55.42.

In the girls 200 Yard Free, Harper Libbert placed first with a time on 2:21.07. Libbert also had a strong showing in the 100 Yard Free where she placed second with a time of 1:00.18. East Wilkes’ Kayla Baugess placed third in the 200 Yard Free, while Elkin’s Emma Swain placed fifth. In the Boys’ 200 Yard Free, Elkin’s Jack Zamadia placed second, Thomas McComb placed fourth and Clay Sebastian placed fifth. East Wilkes’ Devin Baugess came in sixth.

Katie Sidden was another powerful swimmer for the Lady Elks, with a second place finish in the Girls 200 Yard IM and a second place finish in the Girls 100 Yard Fly. Elkin also had Maia Schweihert, who finished second in the 50 Yard Free and first in the 100 Yard Back.

For the boys, Elkin also put on a show. Cameron Burleson placed second in the 200 Yard IM and first in the 100 Yard Fly. Brady Shugart placed first in the 50 Yard Free, and first in the 100 Yard Free. Thomas McComb finished third in the 100 Yard Free, Patrick Soos finished fourth, Clay Sebastian finished eighth, Ethan Carroll finished 13th and Kayden Tracy finished 15th.

The 500 Yard Free saw Avery Sheets (Elkin) play fourth in the girls event, while in the boys event Cason Baker (Elkin) placed third. Starmount’s Joshua Spillman placed fifth and Adam Houston placed sixth.

The 100 Yard Backstroke saw Wilkes Central and West Wilkes place first and second. Elkin’s Cason Baker placed third, and Patrick Soos placed fifth. East Wilkes’ Devin Baugess placed sixth, Cameron Brown placed eighth and Micah Vaughn placed tenth.

In the Boys 100 Yard Breast-stroke, Elkin’s Jack Zamadia blew way the competition with a time of 1:07.06. East Wilkes’ Vaughan placed fourth, while Boone Beaver (Elkin) came in fifth, Baker (Elkin) placed seventh and Jacob Craver (Starmount) placed ninth.

The final event of the day was the 400 Yard Free Relay. Elkin claimed third in the girls event with a time of 5:40.26. In the boys event, Elkin plane second with a time of 4:11.13. Starmount placed fourth with a time of 5:51.65.

