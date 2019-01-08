Young rider looking to make history

Courtesy Photo Drake Shelton has won over 100 trophies and several championships. He is a five-time 50cc Class Champion. His most recent championships were the Mega Series 50 7-8 and Open 50 5-8 champion, and the Ulta Series 50 7-8 and Open 50 5-8 champion. - Courtesy Photo Drake Shelton dreams of becoming the fastest 50 rider in the U.S. and winning the National Title. - Courtesy Photo Drake Shelton is a second-grader at Elkin Elementary. -

For 7-year-old Drake Shelton, riding a dirt bike is like learning how to do multiplication. Tough at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s ingrained in your memory.

Drake is a second-grader at Elkin Elementary and dreams of becoming a successful dirt bike racer. Drake started riding dirt bikes two years ago at the age of 5, and since then, it has become part of his daily routine. When he is not at school or doing homework, he is on the track doing what he loves.

“I didn’t think he would love it as much, I never thought he would pick it up like he did,” said Drake’s mom, Kayla Shelton. “We started out at local races just to see if he would enjoy it. He ended up loving it and it has opened doors to bigger races.”

Drake has won more than 100 trophies and several championships. Drake is a five-time 50cc Class Champion. His most recent championships were the Mega Series 50 7-8 and Open 50 5-8 champion, and the Ulta Series 50 7-8 and Open 50 5-8 champion.

Racing is not just for Drake, it is a family affair that involves his mom Kayla Shelton, his dad Josh Shelton, and his sister Skyler Shelton, who is in fourth grade at Elkin.

“Being with my family is my favorite part,” said Kayla. “Skyler likes to go and she takes pictures of Drake. She has her own pit bike so she can cruise around and take pictures.”

“Spending time with Drake,” said Josh on his favorite part of being a race dad. “When we are done riding, we will go to the hotel and jump on the bed and act like kids. We will go to dinner, just me and him, and we are always together.”

Drake has a dream to become the first National rider out of Elkin. He is working hard every day to make this dream a reality. Drake also dreams of one day competing at Loretta’s. When he is not in school, Drake trains to make this dream at reality. He travels to the Moto X compound in Georgia and trains with Matt Walker.

“Every year Loretta Lynn holds a race for the fastest amateur riders in the world,” said Josh Shelton. “People will come from overseas and race, and you have to qualify to get in. At (Drake’s) age group, they will take the top six from each Region and then the top 42 kids from the U.S. get to race there once a year.”

Drake doesn’t just spend one or two days a week on his bike, he is practicing every day with his dad. Drake’s dad is a retired amateur pro rider, and he helps Drake on and off the track to learn new skills.

“I normally take him to practice four or five days a week,” said Josh. “On Friday nights, we will leave to go to the race and then come back on Sunday. There is really no down time.”

Drake is sponsored by 100%, Dunlop, Carolina Cobra Connection, BTO Sports, ACERBIS, Engine Ice, Flo Motorsports, Pro Traper, Leatt, Slick Products, Factory Backing, Karz Auto Repair and Made for Play MX.

“When we can’t ride because it’s too muddy or we can’t get to the track, he will go to the park and run or ride his bike,” said Josh. “He tries to get himself in better shape which helps him in a lot of races. He can outlast the other competitors in his race.”

“He has a lot of sponsors, but finding more for a child his age is difficult,” said Kayla. “They don’t see how he gets out and does all of this other stuff and how dedicated he is. He puts more into it when he is off the track to make himself better on the track. He just has the talent. He gets out there and does it one time and he just has it.”

Drake’s family supports his dreams 100 percent, and are with him every step of the way. They not only want him to have fun and be successful, but they also want him to learn life lessons that he can take with him along the way.

“Never give up in anything you do in life,” said Josh on the lessons he wants Drake to learn from racing.

“I want him to learn discipline,” said Kayla. “He does pretty good with that. He knows if he doesn’t do things then he can’t ride.”

Drake wants to be the fastest 50 rider in the U.S. and win the National Title. With hard work and dedication, he is on his way to achieving that dream.

“You get to know everyone so well — spending every weekend with them, it’s like one big family,” said Kayla. “The kids are best friends off the track, but are competitive and push each other to do better on the track. It is awesome to go up to the line with Drake and you see all of these little riders giving everyone high-fives, fist bumping and telling each other good luck.

“Dad’s usually stay at the line for the gate drop and you will see the moms running to our favorite spot along the track. Drake has done so well and is determined to be the best. It’s very humbling to me to know that he has kids of all ages, even older kids, that look up to him and say, ‘I wish I could race like that.’”

Seven year old Drake Shelton wins dirt bike Championships