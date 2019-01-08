Cardinals unable to stop sharp-shooting Trojans

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Ben Longbottom had four points for the Cardinals on Friday night. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune East Wilkes is 4-7 overall, and 0-4 in the MVAC. -

RONDA — The East Wilkes basketball teams have struggled on the court this season, and Friday night’s game was no different. The Cardinals took on Alleghany in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game that saw the Trojans take a 62-27 win in the girls game and a 53-41 win in the boys game.

Girls: Alleghany 62 – East Wilkes 27

The Cardinals knocked down their first basket of the night with 5:06 left to play in the first quarter. Leah Nance went in for the lay-up and her ball successfully fell through the net. For the next two minutes, Alleghany went on a scoring run.

Nance stopped the Trojans’ rally with a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc. The next play for the Cardinals, Nance put up another 3-pointer to cut Alleghany’s lead to just 11 points. The Trojans were able to answer back and add to their lead before the buzzer sounded. When the first quarter was over, Alleghany led East Wilkes 28-8.

In the second quarter, East Wilkes scored 11 points, while the Trojans also scored 11. The Cardinals stuck with Alleghany, with baskets by Lauren Rakes, Lakyn Mathis and Ciara Pierce. At halftime, Alleghany led 39-19.

The final two quarters were no different for East Wilkes, as it was only able to hit 30 percent of its shots. The Cardinals put up eight points combined, while Alleghany had scored 23 points. East Wilkes was unable to advance on the Trojans, and it fell 62-27.

Nance and Mathis led the Cardinals with eight points each. Pierce added six points, Rakes and Kaylee Shelton both had two points, and Killian Warren had one point.

East Wilkes (4-7, 0-4) will travel to Elkin to take on the Lady Elks on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Boys: Alleghany 53 – East Wilkes 41

The East Wilkes boy’s basketball team has yet to win a conference game. On Friday night, the Cardinals took on the Alleghany Trojans. East Wilkes had an early lead over Alleghany, but the Trojans battled back and took a 12-point MVAC win.

Trey Lambert put up the first basket of the night for either team with a fade away basket. He was fouled and sent to the free throw line, but his shot bounced around and Alleghany came up with the rebound. The Trojans were unable to even the score, with East Wilkes playing tough defense and Abram Sparks securing the rebound.

Sparks took the ball down the court and handed it off to Lambert, who drove to the basket and made a lay-up to give East Wilkes an early 4-0 lead. The lead only lasted two minutes, as Alleghany started to make its comeback.

The Trojans went on a scoring run and took a 10-4 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter. Lambert put up his third basket of the night and stopped Alleghany’s rally with 1:28 left. Alleghany had a 10-6 lead over East Wilkes when Sean Sidden was fouled and sent to the line. Sidden knocked down one of his baskets to bring the Cardinals within three points of the visitors. Before the quarter was over, Alleghany made a fast break and scored a lay-up to take a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Alleghany maintained its lead over the Cardinals. East Wilkes fought back and put up nine points, but the Trojans held on to take a 27-16 lead heading into halftime.

Out of the break, Alleghany kept up its tempo and outscored the home team in both the third and fourth quarters. East Wilkes struggled to get back into the game, with the closest score being 27-20 in the third quarter. The Trojans were able to take the upper hand to win the game 53-41.

Lambert led his team with 13 points and several rebounds. Sparks had eight points, Sidden had six points and Noah Parks had five. Ben Longbottom added four points, Huston Hall had three and Blaine Wagoner had two.

East Wilkes (2-9, 0-4) will face off against Elkin on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Ben Longbottom had four points for the Cardinals on Friday night. East Wilkes is 4-7 overall, and 0-4 in the MVAC.