Buckin’ Elks fall to North Stokes

The Buckin’ Elks basketball team came into Wednesday night’s game with a one-game win streak — a 16-point comeback win over Forbush. The Elks (4-7, 2-3) were looking to continue its success as they took on the undefeated North Stokes Vikings (10-0).

North Stokes has won each of its games by an average of 24 points or more. It was a tough game for the Buckin’ Elks to tip-off the New Year, as the Vikings proved why they are ranked No.11 in the 1A, with a 76-36 win over the blue and gold.

The Buckin’ Elks were able to stick with North Stokes in the first quarter with quick baskets and tough defense. Josh Ferguson knocked down Elkin’s first basket of the night with a jump shot. As the ball was going towards the net, Ferguson was fouled and sent to the free throw line to complete the three-point play.

Ferguson’s foul shot bounced around the rim until it fell to the wayside and Austin Longworth picked up the rebound. As Longworth went up for his shot, he was fouled and sent to the charity stripe. Longworth knocked down both of his baskets and Elkin led the Vikings 4-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.

North Stokes was able to capture the lead on its next two possessions with a three-pointer and post shot. The Vikings continued on its scoring run and took an 11-4 lead over Elkin with just under two minutes left. Elkin was able to break North Stokes’ rally, as Shane Price set up from the top of the arc and point his name on the score-sheet. Price evaded his defender and sent the ball sailing through the hoop to bring Elkin within four points of the Vikings. From there, Elkin kept adding to its side of the board, with a lay-up be Longworth. With 1:21 left in the first, Elkin had closed the gap and the Vikings led 11-9.

Before the first quarter was over, both teams knocked down baskets. Ferguson put up the final basket of the quarter for Elkin, as the home team trailed 15-11.

To open up the second quarter, North Stokes and Elkin traded baskets. Elkin pulled within four points off of a three-point basket by Brandon Lordeo. With the score 18-14, the tide turned towards North Stokes. The Vikings picked up its tempo and went on a 15 point run. Elkin was able to stop the rally with a basket by Maston Renegar, but North Stokes still maintained its momentum. Elkin put up two more baskets before the quarter was over — one by Ferguson and one by Brett Beaver. When halftime approached, North Stokes had a 39-21 lead over Elkin.

Things did not get any better for the home team in the third and fourth quarters. Elkin managed to put up 15 points combined, while North Stokes knocked down 37 points. It was a tough loss for Elkin, as North Stokes took a 76-36 non-conference win over the home team.

Elkin will host East Wilkes (2-9, 0-4) on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

