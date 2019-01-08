Lady Elks outlast Vikings

On Tuesday night, the Elkin Lady Elks tipped off the New Year with a home game against the North Stokes Vikings. Elkin was able to pull off third-quarter comeback to take a 41-39 win over the Vikings. It was the first home win for the Lady Elks this season.

North Stokes came out of the gate early in the first quarter and went on a six-point scoring run. The Lady Elks were unable to stop the Vikings’ offensive plays and North Stokes had a 6-0 lead with 5:02 left.

Elkin cut the Vikings’ lead on its next offensive play, as Chloe Osborne raced down the court for a breakaway. Osborne was able to evade her defender and hand the ball off to Audrey Jennings. Jennings took two dribbles and stepped back from her opponent. Jennings put the ball towards the hoop and it swished through the basket to cut North Stokes’ lead to just three points.

Two minutes later, Jennings put up her second 3-pointer of the night with a shot from the left arc. North Stokes still had a 9-6 lead, but Elkin was slowly advancing on the Vikings. As time started to run out, the Vikings were able to knock down a jump shot to take an 11-6 lead over Elkin. The Lady Elks were not about to let North Stokes end the quarter on a high note, as Elkin got the ball back with 56.7 seconds left.

Osborne made her way down the court once again and called out a play that put the offense in motion. Osborne delivered the ball to Laken Edwards at the post, who saw an opportunity and passed the ball to Jennings. Jennings was able to escape her defender and put up another three-point basket. The shot whooshed through the net and Jennings had brought Elkin within two points of the Vikings. At the end of the first quarter, North Stokes led Elkin 11-9.

North Stokes started off the second quarter with a jump shot, but the Lady Elks didn’t let the visitors go on another rally. Edwards kept the Lady Elks within two points as she hit a jump shot from the post. With 6:56 left before halftime, Elkin had the momentum firmly in its hands.

The Lady Elks were able to tie the game on their next play, as Madison Lane used her skills to avoid her defender and send a shot towards the hoop. The ball went through the basket and Elkin had tied the game 13-13. The Vikings took a timeout to regroup and came out of the break with a rehabilitated rhythm. With 2:28 left before halftime, North Stokes put up three baskets to take a 19-13 lead.

Although Elkin was down once again, it was not out of the game. The Lady Elks fought back as Osborne hit a hook shot to pull Elkin within four points. One minute later, Alliyah Parker put Elkin within two points as she hit a lay-up off of a fast break. When the halftime buzzer sounded, Elkin had come within two points of North Stokes with a score of 19-17.

The third quarter was Elkin’s shining moment as it tipped off the quarter by tying the game. Edwards was posted up down low when she received a pass from her teammate. Edwards pulled a spin move to hit the shot and tie the game 19-19. Elkin’s defense was unable to keep its tempo up as North Stokes took the lead back with another rally. With 5:15 left in the third, North Stokes had a 23-19 lead over the home team.

The Lady Elks and the Vikings traded baskets for the next several minutes as neither team was able to come up with a stop on defense. It wasn’t until the clock hit the one-minute mark that Elkin pulled off the comeback.

Elkin was down 27-26 when Osborne stole the ball and had a fast-break. She hit her lay-up and then was sent to the line to complete the three-point play. Osborne missed her free throw but she had given Elkin a 28-27 lead off of her lay-up. Elkin was able to take advantage of the Vikings and turn the game in its favor with a lay-up by Selena Islas then a free throw by Carla Flores. At the end of the third, Elkin had a 32-29 lead over North Stokes.

In the final quarter, Elkin kept up its tempo. Osborne started off the quarter with a spin move to dodge her defender. She then went up for the jump shot and the ball swished through the net. Elkin kept building its momentum as it held the lead over North Stokes for the next seven minutes.

When the clock hit 14.9 seconds, North Stokes was able to tie the game off of a free throw. Things became tense as Elkin had the ball back and were looking for the game-winning shot. Jennings passed the ball to Osborne, who used her veteran knowledge to outplay her defender and make it to the basket. Osborne put up her lay-up and the ball went through the net to give Elkin the two-point lead. North Stokes was unable to make it down the court in the time it had left, and Elkin took the 41-39 win.

The win is the first home win for the Lady Elks this season. Elkin has an overall record of 2-8 and a conference record of 1-3.

Elkin takes first home win of the season