MVAC All Conference women’s golf named

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released its 2018 Women’s Golf All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients. East Wilkes’ Ava Tharpe was named the 2018 Player of the Year for the Conference.
Champions: Alleghany
Player of the Year: Ava Tharpe – East Wilkes
Coach of the Year: Travis Sturgill – Alleghany
All Conference
Ava Tharpe – East Wilkes
Ashley Hardin – Ashe County
Lauren Carpenter – Alleghany
Madison Trogdon – Alleghany
Cortlyn Blythe – Alleghany
Honorable Mention
Laci Anderson – East Wilkes
Sarah Noblett – Ashe County
Jadyn Trivette – Ashe County