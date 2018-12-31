MVAC All Conference women’s golf named

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference released its 2018 Women’s Golf All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients. East Wilkes’ Ava Tharpe was named the 2018 Player of the Year for the Conference.

Champions: Alleghany

Player of the Year: Ava Tharpe – East Wilkes

Coach of the Year: Travis Sturgill – Alleghany

All Conference

Ava Tharpe – East Wilkes

Ashley Hardin – Ashe County

Lauren Carpenter – Alleghany

Madison Trogdon – Alleghany

Cortlyn Blythe – Alleghany

Honorable Mention

Laci Anderson – East Wilkes

Sarah Noblett – Ashe County

Jadyn Trivette – Ashe County