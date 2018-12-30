Lady Elks fall in two tournament games

Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Lady Elks lost to East Surry and North Surry in the Bojangles Holiday Tournament. -

BOONVILLE — The Elkin girl’s basketball team competed in the Bojangles Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount High School last Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the Lady Elks faced off against the powerhouse East Surry. On the last day of the tournament, the team took on North Surry. Elkin was unable to capture a win over both days, as it fell to the Cardinals 56-15 and the Greyhounds 45-23.

East Surry 56 – Elkin 15

In the opening game of the tournament, Elkin had to play against the dominating East Surry Cardinals. From tip-off till the final buzzer, the game was all about the red and black.

East Surry put up the first basket of the game as Elle Sutphin drove to the basket and hit a lay-up. Elkin was able to answer back on its next offensive play, when Chloe Osborne handed the ball off to Audrey Jennings, who found the jump shot for a 2-2 game. This would be the last time Elkin would come close to the Cardinals for the next three quarters.

East Surry went on a scoring run with baskets by Cadence Lawson, Sutphin and Morgan Smith. With 5:15 left to play in the opening period, East Surry led the Lady Elks 11-2. Elkin was able to break its scoring drought in the fifth minute, when Savannah Collins pulled up from a shot from the post. The shot was a quick break in East Surry’s rally, as it once again picked up the tempo.

Sutphin put up four baskets in a row for East Surry to give the Cardinals a 19-4 lead with less than three minutes remaining. Jennings put up the final basket of the quarter for Elkin and Grace Cook knocked down the final one for East Surry. At the end of the first period, East Surry held a commanding 21-6 lead over Elkin.

Things didn’t get better for the Lady Elks in the second period, as East Surry knocked down basket after basket. Elkin only scored one basket in the period, which came from Jennings in the fourth minute. At halftime, East Surry kept pounding for a 34-9 lead.

In the final two periods, the Cardinals did not let up their pressure as they ran a full court press on the Lady Elks. The pressure by East Surry forced several turnovers which resulted in the Cardinals scoring baskets. Elkin was unable to put up points in the third period. On the other side of the court, East Surry racked up 16 points to take a 50-9 lead heading to the final period.

When the clock hit 6:41, Elkin was able to break its 13-minute scoring drought. Selena Islas drove to the basket and powered her way through for the lay-up. Islas put up two more baskets for the Lady Elks before the buzzer sounded. East Surry put up seven points in the fourth, to take the 56-15 win over Elkin.

North Surry 45 – Elkin 23

On the last day of the tournament, Elkin played against the North Surry Greyhounds. The Lady Elks put up more points than the night before, but North Surry was able to come out on top with a 45-23 win.

It took until the last seconds of the first period for Elkin to score. When the clock hit 21.3 seconds, Jennings was fouled and sent to the free throw line where she knocked down one of her shots. When the buzzer sounded, North Surry had a 14-1 lead over the Lady Elks.

In the second, Elkin once again struggled to make a basket. The Lady Greyhounds had a tight knit defense which threw the Lady Elks off of their game. At every turn, a Greyhound would be there and force a turnover. Elkin scored two baskets in eight minutes. Osborne and Jennings put up jump shots to give Elkin four more points before the break. On the other side, North Surry scored 12 points and took a 25-5 lead at halftime.

Out of the half, Elkin put up four points in the third. Jennings hit a three from beyond the arc, then Laken Edwards hit a free throw. North Surry kept putting up basket after basket to take a 41-9 lead.

The final period was Elkin’s shining moment of the game. The Lady Elks were able to outscore the Greyhounds 14-4. In the final three minutes, Elkin hit three 3-pointers in a row. Osborne hit one and Jennings hit two. Elkin ended the night on a high note, but the Greyhounds were able to secure the 45-23 win.

Elkin is back in action on Wednesday against North Stokes. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in Elkin.

