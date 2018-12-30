Buckin’ Elks split Holiday games

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Ty Parsons takes the ball down the court during Elkin’s game against Salem Baptist. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Buckin’ Elks ended the tournament with a 1-1 record. -

BOONVILLE — The Elkin Buckin’ Elks basketball team took part in the Bojangles Holiday Tournament at Starmount High School on Thursday and Friday. Elkin lost its first game to Salem Baptist, but it bounced back on Friday to take a 66-62 win over Forbush.

Salem Baptist 56 – Elkin 39

Shane Price knocked down the first baskets of the night for the Elks. Price was sent to the free throw line and hit both of his shots from the charity stripe. Salem took the lead two minutes later with a shot from behind the arc, then followed it up with another 3-pointer.

Behind 6-2, Elkin picked up its intensity as Austin Longworth powered through the defense and hit a jump shot. Three minutes later with 50.9 left, Brandon Loredo put up a basket and was fouled. He completed the three-point play, but Salem still led 11-7.

Loredo pulled Elkin two points closer with 19 seconds left before the quarter was over. Loredo hit a jump shot for an 11-9 score. Salem was able to drive down the court and hit a shot just as the buzzer sounded. Salem had a 13-9 lead heading to the second quarter.

Brett Beaver, Josh Ferguson and Longworth put up baskets in the second quarter for Elkin. Salem still held the lead 23-17 at halftime.

The final two quarters saw Elkin try to climb out of the hole, but Salem was able to hang on for the win. Elkin came close to overtaking Salem in the third quarter as Loredo racked up a jump shot to pull Elkin within three points. That would be the closest Elkin would come to Salem as the game went on.

Salem put up basket after basket to take a 56-39 win over the Buckin’ Elks.

Elkin 66 – Forbush 62

On Friday night, Elkin pulled off a 16-point comeback to take a four-point win over the Forbush Falcons. Elkin trailed the Falcons the whole game, until the clock hit the 47.3 mark in the fourth quarter. Elkin went on a scoring run and outlasted the Falcons to take the 66-62 win.

Things started off in Forbush’s favor in the first three quarters. The Falcons could not miss a shot as they had a four-point lead over Elkin heading into the final quarter. Elkin had stuck with Forbush, but the final baskets just would not fall for the tie game.

At the start of the fourth, Forbush’s top scorer, Payton Compton, went down hard and had to be carried off the court with an ankle injury. It was a momentum crusher for the Falcons as they were unable to get back on the right track after the substitution.

Elkin made the most of the flustered Falcons with an 11-point scoring run. Longworth tied the game, then gave Elkin the lead with two successful free throws. From there, Elkin kept putting up shots to take a 54-59 lead with 14.8 seconds left.

Forbush cut Elkin’s lead to two points as Ben Hughart knocked down a shot from behind the arc. Forbush called a timeout and tried to get its bearings in order, but the Elks didn’t let anything phase them.

Longworth was fouled as the ball was put into play and scored both shots. The free throws put Elkin up by four points and the Buckin’ Elks had pulled off a comeback to take the 66-62 win.

Elkin will be back in action in the New Year as it hosts North Stokes on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Elkin.

Ty Parsons takes the ball down the court during Elkin's game against Salem Baptist. The Buckin' Elks ended the tournament with a 1-1 record.