Cardinals win one, lose one

Kristian Russell | The Tribune East Wilkes split its Holiday games against Surry Central and Salem Baptist. -

BOONVILLE — After coming off of its first win of the season, the East Wilkes men’s basketball team was back in action during the Bojangles Holiday Tournament. The Cardinals were able to split its games as they took a win over Surry Central and fell to Salem Baptist.

East Wilkes 58 – Surry Central 56

It was an intense game on both sides of the court for the Cardinals’ opening game of the tournament. East Wilkes took on the Surry Central Golden Eagles in the final Thursday night game. The Cardinals held the lead the whole game as they made several successful plays. East Wilkes was able to hang on to earn its second win in a row, 58-56.

Surry Central knocked in the first basket of the night, when Noah Cox hit a lay-up. He was fouled as he went up and was sent to the charity stripe. His foul shot bounced around the rim and fell to the side. East Wilkes picked up the rebound and started towards its goal.

Abram Sparks led the way down the court and put the ball into Trey Lambert’s hands. Lambert looked around the court and decided to drive to the basket for a jump shot. With 6:50 left in the opening quarter, East Wilkes and Surry Central were tied 2-2.

East Wilkes was able to take the lead 30 seconds later with two successful free throws by Sparks. The lead didn’t last long for the Cardinals as Surry Central’s Nolan McMillen dropped a 3-pointer for a 5-4 game. East Wilkes didn’t let the lead change phase them as it picked up the tempo and went on a six-point scoring run. The Cards put up three baskets — two from Sparks and two free throws from Lambert. East Wilkes had taken the lead back with less than two minutes to play in the quarter.

Surry Central stopped its drought with a basket by Ryan Martin at the 1:50 mark. With the score 10-7 in East Wilkes’ favor, the Cards knocked down two more baskets before the first quarter came to a close. Huston Hall and Brayson Church both scored for the Cardinals to give their team a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, East Wilkes kept up its rally with a basket by Ben Longbottom. After that, both teams struggled to find baskets over the next three minutes. Surry Central was the first to score after the drought, with baskets by Sy Kidd and Noah Cox. Mckennon Byrd closed out the half for East Wilkes with a basket. At halftime, East Wilkes led Surry Central 26-20.

Both teams came out of the half with a new momentum. East Wilkes kept up its pressure to hold on to the lead. At the end of the third, East Wilkes held a 48-42 lead over Surry Central.

East Wilkes and Surry Central traded baskets in the fourth quarter, as the lead changed four times over eight minutes. East Wilkes would score the go-ahead basket then the Golden Eagles would score to take the lead back.

When the clock hit the one-minute mark, East Wilkes was down by two and they were sent to the charity stripe. Dylan Ward took a deep breath and hit both of his shots to tie the game 56-56.

Surry Central got the ball back and made its way down the court with the clock ticking by. The Eagles put up a shot, but it bounced off the rim and into the hands of the Cardinals. East Wilkes made its way down the court and with 25 seconds left on the clock, Lambert drove to the basket and put in the winning shot. Surry Central ran out of time to make a basket and the Cardinals took a two-point win over the Eagles.

Salem 78 – East Wilkes 47

The final game of East Wilkes’ tournament was against a previous opponent. The Cards took on Salem Baptist for the second time in two weeks. In the first meeting, the Cards fell 72-70. This time around East Wilkes struggled against the Vikings as they lost 78-47.

The Cardinals were in the hole early and never regained footing as the clock ticked on. The first two quarters were the down fall for East Wilkes as it only put up single digits in each. In the final two quarters, the Cardinals put up double digits but so did the Vikings. East Wilkes scored seven in the first, nine in the second, 16 in the third and 15 in the fourth.

The Vikings were able to make the most of East Wilkes’ mistakes and use their size to take the win.

East Wilkes will play on Friday at home against Alleghany. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

East Wilkes split its Holiday games against Surry Central and Salem Baptist. Kristian Russell | The Tribune