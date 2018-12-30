Lady Cardinals go into 2019 with a win

Kristian Russell | The Tribune East Wilkes lost to Surry Central and beat Forsyth Home Educators in the Holiday Tournament. -

BOONVILLE — The East Wilkes Lady Cardinals split their games in the Bojangles Holiday Tournament at Starmount High School. The Lady Cardinals lost to Surry Central on Thursday and beat the Forsyth Home Educators on Friday.

Surry Central 57 – East Wilkes 15

East Wilkes struggled in its opening game of the tournament as it took on Surry Central. The Cardinals only scored 15 points over four quarters. At the end of the first, Surry Central had a 13-3 lead over the Cardinals. Ciara Pierce and Lauren Rakes were the only East Wilkes players to rack up points.

In the second, East Wilkes scored four points while Surry Central had 16. The Cardinals’ four points came from Rakes (2) and Killan Warren (2). At halftime, Surry Central had a strong 29-7 lead over East Wilkes.

In the final two quarters, East Wilkes put up six points while Surry Central knocked down 28. Lakyn Mathis, Leah Nance and Warren all had two points. As the buzzer sounded, East Wilkes fell to Surry Central 57-15.

East Wilkes 55 – Forsyth Home Educators 40

On Friday afternoon, the Lady Cardinals were back in action and looking to shake off the previous night’s loss. The Lady Cardinals came out and were able to take control of the game early.

East Wilkes put up 13 points in the first, all of which were scored by four different Lady Cardinals. Rakes started off the game with a 3-pointer that was assisted by Mathis. From there, the Cardinals kept up their offensive presence with five points from Mathis, a basket from Warren and a 3-pointer by Lilly Brown. East Wilkes had a 13-6 lead over FHE heading into the second quarter.

Before halftime, East Wilkes’ tempo was kicked up a notch. The Cardinals held FHE to just five points as the red and black went on a scoring run. East Wilkes knocked down shot after shot to take a 37-11 lead at the break.

The final two quarters were all about the Lady Cardinals. East Wilkes put up six in the third and 12 in the fourth to take a 55-40 win over FHE.

Rakes had 18 points for the Lady Cardinals while Killan Warren had 11. Lakyn Mathis had 10 points, Lilly Brown had seven points, Ciara Pierce had six and Jordyn Bailey had two points.

East Wilkes will play its first game of 2019 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals will host Alleghany in Ronda. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

