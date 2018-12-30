Bullard signs with SCC

East Wilkes softball player, Jenna Bullard, signs her Letter of Intent to play softball at Surry Community College starting next year. Bullard was named All Conference her junior year and will be back on the field for the Cardinals this spring. Bullard is joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Amanda Bullard, Benny Bullard and Alexis Caudill; back row, SCC softball coach Blaine Bullington, East Wilkes assistant softball coach Andrew Millaway, East Wilkes head softball coach Derrick Hill, East Wilkes Athletic Director Justin Call and East Wilkes Principal Chad Mann.

