MVAC football awards announced

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced its 2018 Football All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients. The list includes players from Starmount, East Wilkes and Elkin.
Starmount came away with one of the top awards, as Nik Pardue was name Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Ashe County captured the MVAC Championship along with Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Conference Champions: Ashe County
Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Hudler – Ashe County
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Bare – Ashe County and Nik Pardue – Starmount
Coach of the Year: Brian Hampton – Ashe County
MVAC Offensive Team
All Conference Backs
Luke Hudler – Ashe County
Tim Peterson – Ashe County
Ethan Barnes – Starmount
JoRaye Morrison – Wilkes Central
Jayveon Ross – East Wilkes
Dustin Rector – Alleghany
Camden Wyatt – Wilkes Central
Brayson Church – East Wilkes
Honorable Mention Backs
Trey Dezern – Starmount
Dallas Rash – West Wilkes
Cole Chipman – North Wilkes
Dylan Church – North Wilkes
All Conference Linemen
Jacob Combs – North Wilkes
Taylor Shepherd – Alleghany
Tyler Harmon – Ashe County
Zach Hicks – Starmount
Edgar Cortez – East Wilkes
Hunter Knight – Ashe County
Cameron McNeill – Wilkes Central
Daniel Bright – Alleghany
Matthew Altemueller – Elkin
Honorable Mention Linemen
Jacob Nixon – Starmount
Jonah Pendergrass – Starmount
Noe Torriente – Elkin
Braxton Grose – West Wilkes
Jesse Kemp – Ashe County
Marco Chavez – Alleghany
All Conference Receivers
Austin Poe – Ashe County
Branson Shepherd – Ashe County
Ethan Brown – North Wilkes
Bayden Childress – Starmount
Trey Lambert – East Wilkes
Honorable Mention Receivers
Eric Wiles – Starmount
Jordan Lyall – Alleghany
Corbin Coldiron – Ashe County
MVAC Defensive Team
All Conference Linebackers
Nik Pardue – Starmount
Alex LaCroix – Ashe County
Jesse Aguilar – East Wilkes
Jon Rosales – Wilkes Central
Ryan Blevins – Ashe County
Ethan Barnes – Starmount
Boone Beaver – Elkin
Caleb Souther – North Wilkes
Honorable Mention Linebackers
Isaac Barker – East Wilkes
Zamian Gwyn – Wilkes Central
Luke Huffman – West Wilkes
Spencer Murphy – Alleghany
Evan Howell – Wilkes Central
Gabe Bare – Ashe County
Garrett Shumate – West Wilkes
All Conference Defensive Lineman
Zach Bare – Ashe County
Bayden Childress – Starmount
Joseph Hampton – Alleghany
Jacob Combs – North Wilkes
Graylon Hughes – Elkin
Noah Vannoy – Ashe County
Joel Sparks – Wilkes Central
Honorable Mention Lineman
Austin Longworth – Elkin
Logan Richardson – Ashe County
Kody Blevins – Alleghany
Randy Harris – East Wilkes
Ethan Scott – Wilkes Central
Denver Stokes – Starmount
All Conference Defensive Backs
Kia Christoferson – Ashe County
J. Max Swaim – Starmount
Josh Pack – Wilkes Central
Drake Elliott – Ashe County
Drake Funderbunk – Starmount
Ethan Brown – North Wilkes
Honorable Mention Backs
Ty Cleary – East Wilkes
Ben Longbottom – East Wilkes
Ty Parsons – Elkin
Sean Sidden – East Wilkes
Brett Beaver – Elkin
MVAC All Conference Punters
Boone Beaver – Elkin
Dawson Smith – Starmount
MVAC All Conference Place Kickers
Jared Foley – Alleghany
Brady Shugart – Elkin
Bram Koch – Wilkes Central