MVAC football awards announced

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference announced its 2018 Football All Conference and Honorable Mention recipients. The list includes players from Starmount, East Wilkes and Elkin.

Starmount came away with one of the top awards, as Nik Pardue was name Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Ashe County captured the MVAC Championship along with Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Conference Champions: Ashe County

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Hudler – Ashe County

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Zach Bare – Ashe County and Nik Pardue – Starmount

Coach of the Year: Brian Hampton – Ashe County

MVAC Offensive Team

All Conference Backs

Luke Hudler – Ashe County

Tim Peterson – Ashe County

Ethan Barnes – Starmount

JoRaye Morrison – Wilkes Central

Jayveon Ross – East Wilkes

Dustin Rector – Alleghany

Camden Wyatt – Wilkes Central

Brayson Church – East Wilkes

Honorable Mention Backs

Trey Dezern – Starmount

Dallas Rash – West Wilkes

Cole Chipman – North Wilkes

Dylan Church – North Wilkes

All Conference Linemen

Jacob Combs – North Wilkes

Taylor Shepherd – Alleghany

Tyler Harmon – Ashe County

Zach Hicks – Starmount

Edgar Cortez – East Wilkes

Hunter Knight – Ashe County

Cameron McNeill – Wilkes Central

Daniel Bright – Alleghany

Matthew Altemueller – Elkin

Honorable Mention Linemen

Jacob Nixon – Starmount

Jonah Pendergrass – Starmount

Noe Torriente – Elkin

Braxton Grose – West Wilkes

Jesse Kemp – Ashe County

Marco Chavez – Alleghany

All Conference Receivers

Austin Poe – Ashe County

Branson Shepherd – Ashe County

Ethan Brown – North Wilkes

Bayden Childress – Starmount

Trey Lambert – East Wilkes

Honorable Mention Receivers

Eric Wiles – Starmount

Jordan Lyall – Alleghany

Corbin Coldiron – Ashe County

MVAC Defensive Team

All Conference Linebackers

Nik Pardue – Starmount

Alex LaCroix – Ashe County

Jesse Aguilar – East Wilkes

Jon Rosales – Wilkes Central

Ryan Blevins – Ashe County

Ethan Barnes – Starmount

Boone Beaver – Elkin

Caleb Souther – North Wilkes

Honorable Mention Linebackers

Isaac Barker – East Wilkes

Zamian Gwyn – Wilkes Central

Luke Huffman – West Wilkes

Spencer Murphy – Alleghany

Evan Howell – Wilkes Central

Gabe Bare – Ashe County

Garrett Shumate – West Wilkes

All Conference Defensive Lineman

Zach Bare – Ashe County

Bayden Childress – Starmount

Joseph Hampton – Alleghany

Jacob Combs – North Wilkes

Graylon Hughes – Elkin

Noah Vannoy – Ashe County

Joel Sparks – Wilkes Central

Honorable Mention Lineman

Austin Longworth – Elkin

Logan Richardson – Ashe County

Kody Blevins – Alleghany

Randy Harris – East Wilkes

Ethan Scott – Wilkes Central

Denver Stokes – Starmount

All Conference Defensive Backs

Kia Christoferson – Ashe County

J. Max Swaim – Starmount

Josh Pack – Wilkes Central

Drake Elliott – Ashe County

Drake Funderbunk – Starmount

Ethan Brown – North Wilkes

Honorable Mention Backs

Ty Cleary – East Wilkes

Ben Longbottom – East Wilkes

Ty Parsons – Elkin

Sean Sidden – East Wilkes

Brett Beaver – Elkin

MVAC All Conference Punters

Boone Beaver – Elkin

Dawson Smith – Starmount

MVAC All Conference Place Kickers

Jared Foley – Alleghany

Brady Shugart – Elkin

Bram Koch – Wilkes Central

Starmount’s Nik Pardue was named MVAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0585-2.jpg Starmount’s Nik Pardue was named MVAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Kristian Russell | The Tribune