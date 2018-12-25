Starmount inducts 2018 Hall of Fame class

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Athletic Director, Scott Johnson, talks about the accomplishments of the 2018 Hall of Fame class. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune The 2018 Starmount Hall of Fame inductees are, from left, Suzanne Moxley, Buddy Jenkins, Issy Gardner Hinshaw, Jerry Welch and Joe Hutchens. -

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School inducted its 2018 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday night. The new class of honorees included athletes, teachers and coaches. Suzanne Moxley, Buddy Jenkins, Issy Gardner Hinshaw, Jerry Welch and Joe Hutchens were inducted for their time and commitment to Starmount High School.

Suzanne Moxley was a three-sport athlete when she attended Starmount from 1980-1984. During her four years, she was the first female athlete to play a varsity sport as a freshman. Her athletic accomplishments include All Conference, All Tri-County, All Northwest, Tri-County Player of the Year, Team MVP, Female Athlete of the Year and the Dr. Spencer A. Bell Award.

After graduating in 1984, Moxley took her talents to Pembroke, where she continued her softball and basketball careers. While at Pembroke, she earned several awards and was named the NAIA All District Player of the Year.

“It’s a great honor and I am still in shock,” said Moxley on her induction into the Hall of Fame.

Buddy Jenkins attended Starmount from 1982 until 1986, where he played baseball, basketball and football. His football accomplishments included All Conference, Defensive Player of the Year, Tri-County Defensive Player of the Year, Northwest Area Team and was named to the East-West All Star team.

“I feel privileged,” said Jenkins. “These were some of the best years of my life. The coaches were part of what made me who I am today — Coach Holt, Coach Hutchens, Coach Barker — all of them mean the world to me. I would not be here without them.”

Baseball was another sport that Jenkins excelled at while wearing orange and blue. He played varsity for three years and accumulated a record of 29-5 with his team. He was named All Conference, All Tri-County, All Northwest, All State and was named the Tribune’s Male Athlete of the Year. He threw two no-hitters and a perfect game during his senior season.

After graduation, he attended Wake Forest University on a baseball scholarship. He earned several awards and still ranks in the top 10 in ERA, innings pitched, appearances, saves and strikeouts.

“I am so honored,” said Hinshaw. “I don’t even know where to begin. Starmount has always been part of my life. I graduated in 1972, and ever since then, I’ve been part of the school. I’m just really honored.”

Issy Gardner Hinshaw was another student athlete at Starmount from 1968 until 1972. She was named All Conference in three sports — basketball, softball and tennis. Hinshaw was also named team captain in all three athletics. She was recruited to play in the precursor of the WNBA, but the league was discontinued. After graduation, Hinshaw coached the 10-U softball team at West Yadkin to a state championship.

One inductee who helped athletes on and off the field was Coach Joe Hutchens. Hutchens was part of the Starmount coaching staff from 1981 until 2009. He served as the assistant football coach to Coach Holt before taking over as head coach in 1998.

“It’s an honor, ” said Hutchens. “I’ve spent a lot of years at this place and they were all good. It brings back a lot of memories and I am very proud.”

His first season as a head coach saw him lead his team to the State Championship game. Hutchens’ team was able to pull off the win to bring the Football State Championship back to Boonville. During his time as a coach, his teams won three conference titles and never finished lower then third in the conference.

A founding faculty member of Starmount High School, Jerry Welch was another inductee in this year’s class. Welch taught in the science department from 1967 until 1998. He was the science chairman, established the Student Council and taught the Academically Gifted Program until his retirement.

Welch developed an anatomy and physiology curriculum for his students since one was not available. For 31 years, Welch taught several generations of students.

“This was some of the best 31 years of my life,” said Welch. “I enjoyed the work, I taught great students and that is the reason I lasted that long. From all of the teachers that started out on this campus in 1967, I was the last to retire. I feel honored, it’s really an honor.”

The Hall of Fame is on display in the main lobby of Starmount High School. Plaques honoring the inductees are on display.

