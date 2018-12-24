East Wilkes wrestling results

RONDA — The East Wilkes wrestling team has accumulated several wins since the start of the 2018 season. The Cardinals are 13-7 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.
A bright moment for the Cardinals came last week, as Jesse Aguilar earned his 100th career win during East Wilkes’ home tournament on Dec. 15.
Nov. 20:
East Wilkes 58 – Ashe County 24
East Wilkes 66 – Watauga 12
Nov. 28:
East Wilkes 42 – Central Davidson 33
South Stokes 42 – East Wilkes 30
Davie 64 – East Wilkes 18
Dec. 5:
East Wilkes 47 – Lexington 33
Uwharrie Charter 52 – East Wilkes 24
Dec. 7:
East Wilkes 48 – Alleghany 30
Carroll County 52 – East Wilkes 21
East Wilkes 48 – Ashe County 31
East Wilkes 40 – Bandys 39
Dec. 15:
East Wilkes 53 – Cherryville 29
East Mecklenburg 52 – East Wilkes 21
East Wilkes 53 – Forbush 20
Galax 46 – East Wilkes 36
East Wilkes 54 – South Iredell 28
Dec. 18:
Ashe 40 – East Wilkes 36
East Wilkes 43 – Surry Central 36
Dec. 21:
East Wilkes 72 – Carver 12
East Wilkes 54 – Forbush 23