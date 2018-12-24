East Wilkes wrestling results

Kristian Russell | The Tribune East Wilkes is 13-7 overall and 1-1 in the MVAC. -

RONDA — The East Wilkes wrestling team has accumulated several wins since the start of the 2018 season. The Cardinals are 13-7 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

A bright moment for the Cardinals came last week, as Jesse Aguilar earned his 100th career win during East Wilkes’ home tournament on Dec. 15.

Nov. 20:

East Wilkes 58 – Ashe County 24

East Wilkes 66 – Watauga 12

Nov. 28:

East Wilkes 42 – Central Davidson 33

South Stokes 42 – East Wilkes 30

Davie 64 – East Wilkes 18

Dec. 5:

East Wilkes 47 – Lexington 33

Uwharrie Charter 52 – East Wilkes 24

Dec. 7:

East Wilkes 48 – Alleghany 30

Carroll County 52 – East Wilkes 21

East Wilkes 48 – Ashe County 31

East Wilkes 40 – Bandys 39

Dec. 15:

East Wilkes 53 – Cherryville 29

East Mecklenburg 52 – East Wilkes 21

East Wilkes 53 – Forbush 20

Galax 46 – East Wilkes 36

East Wilkes 54 – South Iredell 28

Dec. 18:

Ashe 40 – East Wilkes 36

East Wilkes 43 – Surry Central 36

Dec. 21:

East Wilkes 72 – Carver 12

East Wilkes 54 – Forbush 23

East Wilkes is 13-7 overall and 1-1 in the MVAC.