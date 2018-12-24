East Wilkes falls in two, wins one

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Dylan Ward puts up a shot for the Cardinals. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Sean Sidden looks to make a play for East Wilkes. -

RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s basketball team hosted three games last week in Ronda, one conference and two non-conference. On Monday, the Cardinals took on North Wilkes; Tuesday they hosted Salem Baptist Christian; and Thursday they hosted Triad Baptist Christian Academy.

North Wilkes 56 – East Wilkes 55

The first game of the week saw East Wilkes battle it out in a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game. East Wilkes was behind for three quarters, as North Wilkes held an 18-6 lead after the first, a 32-23 lead at halftime and a 44-38 lead after the third.

In the fourth quarter, East Wilkes turned up its momentum and managed to tie the game. Huston Hall knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game 44-44 with 6:43 left to play. North Wilkes answered back with a 3-pointer on the next drive to take a three-point lead. The Cardinals didn’t let the lead last long, as Lambert hit a lay-up and was fouled. He completed the three-point play to tie the game 47-47.

As the quarter went on, both teams traded baskets until the final seconds. North Wilkes pulled ahead by four points with less than 10 seconds on the clock. East Wilkes had the ball with 5.2 seconds left, and as the buzzer sounded, Lambert was able to knock down a 3-pointer. The basket pulled East Wilkes within one point, but the game had come to a close. East Wilkes fell 56-55 in its opening MVAC game.

Lambert led the Cardinals with 31 points and several rebounds. Houston Hall had eight points, Dylan Ward had five, Abram Sparks had four, Ben Longbottom had three, Blaine Wagoner had two and Noah Parks also had two.

Salem Baptist Christian 72 – East Wilkes 70

The Cardinals had another close game on Tuesday night against Salem Baptist. Through the opening two quarters, both teams traded baskets. At the end of the first, Salem led 22-17, and at halftime, the Vikings led 47-36.

East Wilkes was able to outscore Salem in the third and fourth quarters, but time once again ran out for the Cardinals to take the lead for good. East Wilkes racked up 16 points in the third and 18 in the fourth. The Vikings had 10 in the third and 15 in the fourth. Salem was able to hang on to take a 72-70 win.

Three players had double digits for the Cardinals — Lambert (28), Longbottom (16) and Ward (10). Five additional players added to East Wilkes’ score. Hall had six, Sean Sidden had four, while Sparks, Noah Parks and Mckennon Byrd all had two points.

East Wilkes 70 – Triad Baptist Christian Academy 52

On Thursday night, the Cardinals earned their first win of the 2018 season. East Wilkes hosted the TBCA Titans in a non-conference game. The home team came out strong and was able to outplay the visitors on both sides of the court.

East Wilkes had the lead after every quarter and outscored the Titans in the first, third and fourth quarters. The Cards had a 21-8 lead after the first quarter, a 36-27 lead at halftime, a 59-46 lead at the end of the third and capped off the game with a 70-52 win.

Lambert was once again the driving force for the home team as he knocked down 19 points. Byrd had 12 points and Hall had nine. Sparks and Ward each had seven points, while Longbottom added six. Sidden put up five points, Parls had three and Blaine Wagoner had two.

Dylan Ward puts up a shot for the Cardinals. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0276.jpg Dylan Ward puts up a shot for the Cardinals. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Sean Sidden looks to make a play for East Wilkes. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0295.jpg Sean Sidden looks to make a play for East Wilkes. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

Cardinals earn first win of the season