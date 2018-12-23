Lady Cards split home games

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Lauren Rakes had 10 points against North Wilkes and 21 points against Salem Baptist. -

RONDA — The East Wilkes women’s basketball team played host to North Wilkes and Salem Baptist Christian last week. The Lady Cardinals lost to North Wilkes then bounced back the next night to take a win over the Titans.

North Wilkes 47 – East Wilkes 14

It was a low-scoring affair for the Cardinals as they hosted North Wilkes in their first Mountain Valley Athletic Conference game of the season. East Wilkes was unable to score in the first or second quarters. At halftime, North Wilkes had a 20-0 lead over the Cardinals.

In the second half, East Wilkes put up 14 points, eight came in the third and six came in the fourth. Lilly Brown put in East Wilkes’ first basket of the night with a lay-up. The next six points came from Lauren Rakes as she scored two lay-ups and two free throws. The final quarter saw Rakes add four more points to the total, while Ciara Pierce added two.

Rakes led her team with 10 points, while Brown and Pierce both had two.

East Wilkes 68 – Salem Baptist 43

The next night, the Cardinals were looking to get back on the right foot with a win. East Wilkes came out strong in the game and was able to outplay the Titans on both sides of the court. East Wilkes led from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.

Rakes once again came out big for East Wilkes as she had 21 points and 19 rebounds. Killan Warren racked up 12, Leah Nance had 10 and Pierce put up eight points. Brown, Jordan Bailey and Kaybree Martin all had four points. Katie Stokes added three points and Kaleigh Couch had two.

East Wilkes will be back in action on Thursday as they take part in the Bojangles Holiday Tournament at Starmount. The Lady Cardinals will play Surry Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.

