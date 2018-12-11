Grapplin’ Elks gain second team win

Photo courtesy of Perry Lloyd C.J. Henderson changes his level to take a shot against Marcus Harnarain of Northwest Guilford. -

Elkin wrestlers competed in two multi-team events last week and found some success for their efforts in each of these endeavors. On Wednesday, the Elks travelled to Welcome for a quad-meet with the North Davidson, North Wilkes and Ronald Reagan, while on Saturday, Elkin took part in the Joe Via Memorial Invitational individual tournament at South Stokes.

The Elks managed their second team victory of the season Wednesday defeating Reagan 42-21, but fell to North Davidson and North Wilkes 60-21 and 60-24, respectively. David Javier (106 pounds) and Luke Christian (120 pounds) earned three individual victories apiece to lead the Elkin eight who participated.

“We have very little margin for error in dual-meet competition with eight competitors,” said Coach Dale Bartley of the Elks. “Coach Lloyd and I try to move our kids around as much as we can to take advantage of matchups to increase our chances of success. With our numbers, pretty much everyone needs to give us a six-point victory for us to win. That is challenging to accomplish.”

At South Stokes, David Javier and C.J. Henderson claimed individual Joe Via titles on Saturday. Javier competed in the 106-pound weight class, while Henderson saw his first action of the season in the 285-pound weight class. As a team, the Elks finished eighth in a field of 13.

Javier defeated Devin Dickinson of Magna Vista (Virginia) 13-1 and Dylan Muir of Southeast Guilford 6-1 to earn his championship. Henderson pinned J.C. Horn of Honaker (Virginia), Marcus Harnarain of Northwest Guilford and posted a 6-1 decision over Dedric Hayden of Magna Vista to claim his accolades.

“This is an outstanding event with teams such as Southeast Guilford, Northwest Guilford, West Forsyth and Eden Morehead taking part,” said Bartley. “Southeast may have the top 3A team in the state and Northwest may be the best 4A team.

“Because the level of competition, we only entered our five most experienced wrestlers in this event and we allowed two of our kids to compete in the novice division that ran at the same time,” Bartley continued. “With wins over kids from Southeast and Northwest, David and C.J.’s accomplishments certainly look more impressive.”

The Elks managed to beat the snowfall home, but will certainly have to contend with the effects of the storm this week with regard to practice and event schedules this week.

C.J. Henderson changes his level to take a shot against Marcus Harnarain of Northwest Guilford. Photo courtesy of Perry Lloyd