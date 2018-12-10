Elkin puts up hard fight in loss to Bears

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Shane Price had 10 points for the Buckin’ Elks on Tuesday night. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Elkin student section supports its team on Tuesday night. -

It was a game that saw technical fouls, ejections and trash talking on both sides of the court as the Elkin Buckin’ Elks hosted Bunker Hill on Wednesday night. Things were tightly contested the whole night between the two teams.

Elkin led in the first and third quarters, while the Bears led in the second and took a comeback win in the fourth. It was Elkin’s second loss of the season as Bunker Hill earned a 65-60 win.

Elkin put up points in the first quarter to take a 16-7 lead over Bunker Hill. Shane Price started off the quarter going one for two from the charity stripe. Things continued Elkin’s way as Brett Beaver knocked down a three-point play with a successful lay up and a foul shot. The Elks then took a 6-0 lead with another basket by Price.

It took until the fourth minute for Bunker Hill to score its first basket of the night. The Elks held off the Bears as Price put up his third basket and Austin Longworth scored five points to give the home team a 16-7 lead.

Bunker Hill was able to make a comeback in the second quarter to take a 31-29 lead at the half.

In the final two quarters, things were back and forth until the Bears took the lead and held on until the final whistle.

Elkin was unable to get out of the hole and Bunker Hill took a 65-60 win.

Longworth had an impressive night for the Buckin’ Elks with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Shane Price and Ty Parsons each had 10 points. Brett Beaver had five points, Josh Ferguson had four points, Trevin Upchurch had three points and Tyler Mayes had two points.

Shane Price had 10 points for the Buckin’ Elks on Tuesday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0158.jpg Shane Price had 10 points for the Buckin’ Elks on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Elkin student section supports its team on Tuesday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_0215.jpg The Elkin student section supports its team on Tuesday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune