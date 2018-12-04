Lady Elks fall in home opener

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Carla Flores had seven rebounds for the Lady Elks on Monday night. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Catie Beth Brown had 12 points for Elkin. -

The Elkin Lady Elks (0-2) fell to undefeated Surry Central (4-0) in their first home game of the 2018-2019 season.

The Elks were coming off of a close 58-54 loss to West Iredell when they took on the Golden Eagles on Monday night. Elkin put up a tough fight, but Surry Central put together successful plays to take a 63-36 nonconference win over the Lady Elks.

From the opening quarter to the final whistle, the game was controlled by Surry Central. The Golden Eagles outscored Elkin in every period to take the win. In the first quarter, Elkin came within one point of the Golden Eagles with a basket by Audrey Jennings. Jennings was fed the ball by Carla Flores and successfully put in the shot for a 3-2 game. Surry Central added to its side of the board with a jump shot to extend its lead back to three.

On Elkin’s next offensive play, Cate Beth Brown drove down the court and kept going until she was able to sneak in for a lay-up. Brown cut Surry Central’s lead to one point, but that was the closest Elkin would come to the Golden Eagles for the remainder of the night. Surry Central went on a scoring run to extend its lead 16-10 at the end of the first period.

The second period saw the Golden Eagles put up nine points before Elkin could break its drought. With 3:48 left on the clock, Brown put up a basket to break the rally. Chloe Osborne and Selena Islas also added points for the home team, but Surry Central held a 27-16 lead at halftime.

The final two periods were all about the visiting Golden Eagles. Surry Central outscored Elkin 36-20 with several successful shots. On defense, Elkin couldn’t seem to stop Surry Central’s plays.

Offensively, Jennings was the shining light with five baskets in the final two quarters. In the third period, Jennings knocked down three 3-pointers. The final period, Jennings swished a 3-pointer then was sent to the line where she completed the four-point play. She also put up two more free throws for the Lady Elks.

Elkin was unable to pull closer than 10 points at any given time, and the Golden Eagles took a 63-36 win.

Jennings led Elkin with 18 points, while Brown had 12. Osborne had four and Islas had two.

Elkin will host Bunker Hill on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Carla Flores had seven rebounds for the Lady Elks on Monday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_1444.jpg Carla Flores had seven rebounds for the Lady Elks on Monday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Catie Beth Brown had 12 points for Elkin. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_DSC_1455.jpg Catie Beth Brown had 12 points for Elkin. Kristian Russell | The Tribune