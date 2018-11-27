East Wilkes struggles in season opener

Cory Smith | The News Dylan Ward (33) guards a Golden Eagle on Tuesday night. - Cory Smith | The News Isiah Dobson (1) looks to rebound the ball for East Wilkes. -

DOBSON — Basketball season is finally back and the East Wilkes Cardinals have some improvements to make as the season progresses. The Cardinals were held to just 46 points on Tuesday night as they lost 71-46 to Surry Central.

The lockdown defense of the Golden Eagles limited the larger Cardinals to just six first-quarter points. The Cards have just one player listed under 6 feet, with three at least 6-foot-4 and one, senior Mckennon Byrd, listed at 6-foot-8. Both field goals from East Wilkes were 3-pointers, one from Byrd and the other from Dylan Ward.

East Wilkes went from 5:30 in the first quarter to 5:38 in the second quarter without scoring a point. Ben Longbottom broke the dry spell with a free throw to make it 24-7.

Abram Sparks, who led the Cardinals with 13 points, started a mini-run for the Cards with eight points in the quarter.

However, the Eagles never let the Cardinals take control. Noah Cox and Levi Coe dominated the boards with a number of put-backs, while Martin, Nolan McMillen and Connor McCann put points on the board from the charity stripe.

Central followed its 20-point first quarter with 19 in the second to lead 39-19 at the half.

East came into the third quarter looking like a different team. Beginning with a basket from Logan Lytton, the Cardinals made their first four field goals. Ward made his second 3-pointer of the night to make it 43-26.

Just like before, the Eagles never let up. The Cardinals missed their next five field goal attempts, allowing Central to extend the lead back to 22. A free throw from Sparks made it 52-33 with a quarter to play.

After taking just 16 free throws in the first three quarters combined, Surry Central had 14 attempts at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. The Eagles finished the game shooting 18-for-30 on free throws.

Central couldn’t be stopped, as it took its largest lead of the night at 67-37. Wilmoth cleared his bench to allow another freshman power forward, Christian Robinson, to shine. Robinson shot 2-for-2 from the field and the foul line for six points in the fourth quarter.

When all was said and done, the Cards fell to the home team.

Sparks was East Wilkes’ leading scorer with 13, followed by Ward, Lytton, Longbottom and Huston Hall with six apiece.

East Wilkes will play the second game of its three-game road trip on Tuesday night at North Stokes.

Dylan Ward (33) guards a Golden Eagle on Tuesday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0401.jpg Dylan Ward (33) guards a Golden Eagle on Tuesday night. Cory Smith | The News Isiah Dobson (1) looks to rebound the ball for East Wilkes. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0405.jpg Isiah Dobson (1) looks to rebound the ball for East Wilkes. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith