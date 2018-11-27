Elkin competes in Jimmy Martin Duals

Courtesy of Perry Lloyd Mikey Grubb works to turn North Surry’s Reid Walker. -

DOBSON — In a dual wrestling match, each of the 14 weight classes has the ability to post three to six points (dependent on the dominance of the victor) that then are tallied for a team score. With only eight wrestlers available, the Buckin’ Elks would have had to have been nearly perfect to enjoy any team success.

Team perfection was not the case on Saturday as Elkin fell to North Surry 49-21, Surry Central 57-24 and West Wilkes 66-15. Mikey Grubb and David Javier, however, did remain individually perfect on the season by posting three more individual victories apiece.

Grubb improved to 5-0 with wins over North Surry’s Reid Walker and Surry Central’s Matthew White. Grubb also collected a forfeit decision against West Wilkes when the Blackhawks strategically chose not to present their wrestler on the mat to face him.

Grubb’s match with North Surry’s Walker was particularly noteworthy because it pitted two of the area’s more dominant wrestlers against each other. Grubb placed second in the 1A NCHSAA Championships while Walker has twice qualified for the 2A NCHSAA Championships.

“We want to get Mikey the best competition that he can face to get him ready for the post-season” said Coach Dale Bartley of the Buckin’ Elks. “That’s why we bumped him up one weight class (from 152 to 160) in this one.”

Walker scored first with a takedown late in the first period. Grubb countered with an escape and a takedown of his own in the second period. He managed to maintain control of Walker for the entire third period to register a 3-2 victory for the bout.

Javier also collected two wins by means of forfeit before he faced West Wilkes’ Uriel Federico. Javier delivered an 11-5 decision over his Blackhawk nemesis to improve his record to 8-0 for the season.

Marcus Orta posted two pin-fall victories over Karson Crouse of Surry Central and Cody Moore of West Wilkes. Crecensio Santos pinned Will Danley of North Surry.

The Elks will next be in action on Wednesday at North Stokes High School. They will face the Vikings and Rockingham County.

Mikey Grubb works to turn North Surry’s Reid Walker. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_9582.jpg Mikey Grubb works to turn North Surry’s Reid Walker. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd

Grubb and Javier remain perfect