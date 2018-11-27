Cason signs with Lees-McRae

Elkin volleyball player, Caroline Cason, signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Lees-McRae starting next Fall. Cason was a standout player during her senior season, as she averaged 10 kills and four blocks per match. Cason was named All Conference and helped her team to a 8-12 overall record and a 7-7 conference record. At the signing are, front row, from left, Barbra Cason, Caroline Cason and Chris Cason; back row, Elkin volleyball coach Jerry Ann Brown, Elkin Principal Joel Hoyle and Elkin Athletic Director Tony Duncan.

