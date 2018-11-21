Rakes signs with Lenior-Rhyne

Last week, East Wilkes softball player Lauren Rakes signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for Lenior-Rhyne. Rakes has been a standout player for the Lady Cardinals softball team. She was named All Conference, All District and All State for three years. She is joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Denver Rakes, Jonathan King and Angie King; back row, East Wilkes assistant softball coach Andrew Millaway, NC Firecrackers coach Zach Wright, trainer Laniel Crawford, pitching coach Wayne Moose, East Wilkes head softball coach Derrick Hill, East Wilkes Athletic Director Justin Call, East Wilkes Principal Chad Mann and East Wilkes Assistant Principal Danielle Dowell.

