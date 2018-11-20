Buckin’ Elks open 2018 season at the Perry Lloyd Invitational

Courtesy of Perry Lloyd Elkin’s David Javier pins Chase Kohnstamm of North Iredell. -

Eight Elkin grapplers took to the mats Saturday at the Perry Lloyd Invitational to kick off the 2018 high school wrestling season. This contingency included four returning lettermen and three young men who were competing in their first wrestling matches ever. All of these athletes gained valuable mat time against quality competition.

David Javier (106-pound weight class) and Mikey Grubb (152-pound weight class) were tournament champions. Marcus Orta (138-pound weight class) and Crecensio Santos (285-pound weight class) placed third.

Javier, a freshman who was competing in his first high school event, tallied four pin-falls and one technical-fall to claim his title. He pinned R.J. Reynold’s Christian Ledford in sudden victory overtime to secure his championship.

Grubb, the runner-up at last season’s NCHSAA 1A Individual State Championships at 145 pounds, wasted little time in dominating his competition. With two first-period pin-falls over North Iredell’s Patrick Mahaffey and Surry Central’s Matthew White, the Elkin senior claimed his first Perry Lloyd title.

Orta duplicated last season’s third-place finish with pin-falls over North Iredell’s Aaron Dalton and Surry Central’s Eduardo Padilla and a 5-1 decision over Adam Martin of North Surry. He was pinned by Glenn’s Darren Kendrick and dropped a 6-2 decision to Caleb Moore of Bandys.

Santos also repeated last season’s third-place finish by pinning North Surry’s Gerardo Avila, R.J. Reynold’s P.J. Burns and North Iredell’s Rickie Bowers. He lost a 7-0 decision to Austin Green of Glenn and was pinned by Surry Central’s David Laura.

Luke Christian (126-pound weight class), Tyquawn Nowalk (132-pound weight class), Colin Luffman (160-pound weight class) and Dan Kazzee (170-pound weight class) also competed for Elkin. The Elks will next be in action on Saturday at the Jimmy Martin Duals at Surry Central.

Elkin’s David Javier pins Chase Kohnstamm of North Iredell. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_46444519_2278949095668321_9108551785617817600_n.jpg Elkin’s David Javier pins Chase Kohnstamm of North Iredell. Courtesy of Perry Lloyd