Burcham signs with Bluefield College

Last week, East Wilkes baseball player, James Burcham, signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Bluefield College. Burcham was a two-year All Conference player and a one-year All Tournament team player. Burcham was joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Kristie Burcham (mom), Bluefield College baseball coach Thomas Huddleston, Mark Burcham (dad) and Lydia Burcham (sister); back row, East Wilkes Assistant Principal Danielle Dowell, East Wilkes Principal Chad Mann, East Wilkes Athletic Director Justin Call and East Wilkes Baseball Coach Bradley Hayes.

