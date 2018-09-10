East Wilkes tennis takes win over Elkin

RONDA — The East Wilkes and Elkin tennis teams always put on an exciting match when they meet on the courts. Last week was no different for either team.

Heading into Thursday night’s match, both the Lady Elks and the Cardinals were undefeated in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. The winner would take the top spot, while their opponent would be handed their first loss of the season.

Both teams came out on fire in their single’s matches. Three matches went to a tie-breaker, and the wins were awarded to the Lady Elks. The additional singles matches all went to the Cardinals, which resulted in a 3-3 match heading to doubles.

In doubles play, East Wilkes was able to boost its tempo and come up with three wins. As a result, East Wilkes took the match 6-3 over Elkin to remain undefeated in conference play.

East Wilkes 6 – Elkin 3

Singles

1. Leah Nance (EW) d. Stephanie Kelly 6-1, 6-1

2. Lauren Rakes (EW) d. Brittany Collins 6-2, 6-3

3. Emma Henstock (Elkin) d. Katie Stokes 6-4, 1-6, 10-8

4. Jordan Schubart (EW) d. Kenley Wells 6-1, 6-3

5. Alexandra Kakouras (Elkin) d. Kaleigh Couch 6-1, 1-6, 12-10

6. Larkyn Nelson (Elkin) d. Brianna Martin 2-6, 6-1, 10-7

Doubles

1. Nance/Schubart (EW) d. Collins/Henstock 8-0

2. Rakes/Stokes (EW) d. Kelly/Kakouras 8-2

3. Couch/Samantha Carter (EW) d. Wells/Katie Kellam 8-5

Elkin and East Wilkes both had an additional match last week, and both teams earned a win. Elkin took a 6-3 win over West Wilkes, while East Wilkes beat Ashe County 7-2

Elkin 6 – West Wilkes 3

Singles

1. Amanda Eddins West Wilkes def Stephanie Kelly Elkin, 6-0, 6-2

2. Emma Henstock E def Erin Shelton WW, 6-0, 6-1

3. Brittany Collins E def Elizabeth Minton WW, 6-0, 6-1

4. Kenley Wells W def Amber Souther WW, 6-4, 6-2

5. Alexandra Kakouras E def Makenzie Shell WW, 6-2, 6-4

6. Larkyn Nelson E def Britany Nichols WW, 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

1. Henstock/Collins E def Shelton/Minton WW, 8-2

2. Eddins/Souther WW def Kakouras/Nelson E, 1-8

3. Wells/Katie Kellam E, def Nichols/Cassidy Miller WW, 8-1

East Wilkes 7 – Ashe 2

Singles

1. Leah Nance (EW) d. Ashley Dollar 6-0, 6-1

2. Lauren Rakes (EW) d. Molly Rupard 6-0, 6-4

3. Katie Stokes (EW) d. Sebrina Brooks 6-3, 6-0

4. Jordan Schubart (EW) d. Molly Greer 6-0, 6-2

5. Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Sarah Corley 6-3, 6-1

6. Elizabeth Wallace (Ashe) d. Brianna Martin 7-5, 1-6, 10-8

Doubles

1. Nance/Schubart (EW) d. Dollar Rupard 8-4

2. Rakes/Stokes (EW) d. Brooks/Greer 8-2

3. Corley/Wallace (Ashe) d. Couch/Samantha Carter 9-7