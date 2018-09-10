Incoming weather changes Friday night football games

With Hurricane Florence slowly approaching North Carolina, local football teams are preparing for the weather by moving up their football games. Elkin High School and Forbush High School are the only two local teams playing this week, as East Wilkes and Starmount both have a bye.

Both the Buckin’ Elks and the Falcons have moved up their JV games to Wednesday night and their Varsity games to Thursday night.

Elkin will host South Stokes on Thursday with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. in Elkin. The JV team will travel to South Stokes on Wednesday night, kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, the JV Falcons will host North Wilkes at 7 p.m., and Thursday will see the Varsity team travel up the mountain to take on the Vikings at 7:30 p.m.