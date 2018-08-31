Elkin tennis befuddles Wilkes Central

Kristian Russell | The Tribune The Lady Elks earned a 9-0 win over Wilkes Central on Tuesday afternoon. -

The Elkin women’s tennis team has had a successful start to the 2018 season. On Tuesday, the Lady Elks took on Wilkes Central and came away with a 9-0 win.

In singles and doubles, Elkin was successful on the court. All of the singles matches were won in two sets, with most being won 6-0. In doubles, one match was won 8-0 while two matches were won 8-4.

Elkin moves to 4-3 overall and remains undefeated in the conference with a record of 4-0. The Lady Elks will travel to West Wilkes on Tuesday afternoon.

Elkin 9 – Wilkes Central 0

Singles

1. Emma Henstock E def Trinity Vickers WC, 6-2, 6-0

2. Britanny Collins E def Monica Eller WC, 6-2, 6-0

3. Stephanie Kelly E def Kiaya Barber WC, 6-0, 6-0

4. Kenley Wells E def Mackenzie Walker WC, 6-0, 6-1

5. Alexandra Kakouras E def Riley Cearley WC, 6-0, 6-1

6. Larkyn Nelson E def Isabell Curry, WC, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1. Henstock/Collins E def Vickers/Eller WC, 8-4

2. Kelly/Kakouras E def Walker/Cearley WC, 8-0

3. Wells/ Katie Kellam E def Barber/Reagan Haily WC, 8-4

The Lady Elks earned a 9-0 win over Wilkes Central on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_1456.jpg The Lady Elks earned a 9-0 win over Wilkes Central on Tuesday afternoon. Kristian Russell | The Tribune