North Stokes sweeps East Wilkes, 3-0

Kristian Russell | The Tribune Aubri Smithey goes up for a block for the East Wilkes Cardinals. - Kristian Russell | The Tribune Brooke Ward (6) gets into the defensive position as Meredith Rasey (14) gets set to block the ball. -

RONDA — The East Wilkes volleyball team took on North Stokes on Tuesday night for its second home game in a row. The Cardinals were coming off of a 3-0 loss to Forbush on Monday night. On Tuesday, the Cardinals showed improvement in all three sets, but North Stokes was able to sweep East Wilkes with a 3-0 win (25-21, 25-14, 25-16).

In the first set, East Wilkes was able to stick with the North Stokes until the final point was scored. The set started with North Stokes taking the lead, but the rally didn’t last long as East Wilkes was able to put down a kill by Aubrey Wallis. Wallis went up on the right side and hammered the ball to the opposite line for the tying point. East Wilkes was then able to capitalize off of North Stokes’ mistakes to take a 6-4 lead. From there, the Cardinals put down an ace as Corey Spicer went up for a kill from the middle and slammed the ball down for a 7-4 score.

East Wilkes continued to play hard in the first set, but North Stokes was able to make a comeback to tie the score 7-7 and then take the lead. Both teams started to fight for every ball, but it was the Vikings who were able to come out on top. The Vikings put down impressive plays, as Meredith Rasey put down three kills in the final five plays to give North Stokes a 25-21 win in the first set.

East Wilkes came out strong in the second set as Aubri Smithey put down a tip for a 1-1 score. North Stokes was able to take the lead back on the next rally with a kill of its own. On the next few plays, both teams were successful in earning points. With the score tied 3-3, East Wilkes began to put together crisp plays until they took a one-point lead. Brooke Ward knocked down an ace from the service line for a 4-3 lead for the Cardinals.

From there, the see-saw battle once again started for both teams. Spicer went up for a kill in the middle position and was able to evade the block to give East Wilkes a 10-9 lead. Wallis put her own kill down on the next play which was followed up with an ace by Monica Shaver. East Wilkes was on a rally as the Cardinals had a 12-9 lead over North Stokes.

Unfortunately for East Wilkes, it would be the last lead they would have for the rest of the set. The Vikings successfully made a comeback to tie the game 13-13, then they never looked back. When the second set was over, North Stokes had taken a 25-14 win over the Cardinals.

In the final set, North Stokes carried over its momentum from its previous two wins. The Vikings games out strong and were only threatened three times by East Wilkes. The Cardinals tied the game 11-11 off of a kill by Smithey, then tied the game 12-12 and finally tied the game 13-13. North Stokes was able to pull away after the final tie as Rasey once again made her presence known on the front line. Rasey put down two kills and a block for a 17-13 lead. From there it was all about the green and white as the Vikings put the game out of East Wilkes’ reach. The Cardinals tried to make the uphill climb, but North Stokes held on to take a 25-16 win in the set and sweep the match 3-0.

On Thursday night, East Wilkes earned its first win of the season over North Wilkes. The Cardinals opened up conference play with a 3-1 win. East Wilkes moves to 1-5 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

