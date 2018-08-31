East Wilkes tennis remains undefeated in MVAC

RONDA — The East Wilkes women’s tennis team earned two Mountain Valley Athletic Conference wins this week. First, the Cardinals took a 9-0 win over Starmount, then the team took an 8-0 win over Alleghany. With both wins, East Wilkes moves to 5-2 overall and remains undefeated in the MVAC with a 4-0 record.
East Wilkes 9 – Starmount 0
Singles
#1 Leah Nance (EW) d. Lela Stringer 6-0, 6-0
#2 Lauren Rakes (EW) d. Haley Gomez 6-0, 6-2
#3 Katie Stokes (EW) d. Caroline Wood 6-1, 6-2
#4 Jordan Schuabart (EW) d. Anna Serrano 6-0, 6-0
#5 Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Lili Perez 6-0, 6-0
#6 Brianna Martin (EW) d. Elizabeth Solorzano 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
#1 Nance/Rakes (EW) d. Gomez/Wood 8-2
#2 Stokes/Schubart (EW) d. Stringer/Serrano 8-1
#3 Samantha Carter/Sylvia Prevette (EW) d. Perez/Solorzano 8-0
East Wilkes 8 – Alleghany 0
Singles
#1 Leah Nance (EW) d. Yannia Nordelo 6-0, 6-1
#2 Lauren Rakes (EW) d. Lindsey Evans 6-0, 6-0
#3 Katie Stokes (EW) d. Laney Miller 6-1, 6-0
#4 Jordan Schubart (EW) d. Morgan Neugent 6-0, 6-0
#5 Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Rylie LaRue 6-0, 6-0
#6 Brianna Martin (EW) d. Hope Gambill 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
#1 Nance/Stokes (EW) d. Nordelo/Evans 8-1
#2 Rakes/Samantha Carter (EW) d. Miller/Neugent 8-1
#3 Couch/Sylvia Prevette (EW) leading LaRue/Gambill 7-0 when weather shortened match