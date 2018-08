Fall sports results and schedules

Football:

Elkin:

Aug. 17 | Elkin 30 – Surry Central 0

Aug. 24 | Elkin 21 – North Surry 17

Aug. 31 | Elkin at Mount Airy

Sept. 14 | South Stokes at Elkin

Sept. 21 | Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 28 | Elkin at Ashe County

Oct. 5 | Wilkes Central at Elkin

Oct. 12 | North Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 19 | Elkin at West Wilkes

Oct. 26 | Elkin at East Wilkes

Nov. 2 | Alleghany at Elkin

East Wilkes:

Aug. 17 | East Surry 52 – East Wilkes 7

Aug. 24 | East Wilkes 36 – Surry Central 6

Aug. 31 | East Wilkes at Forbush

Sept. 7 | East Wilkes at Walkertown

Sept. 21 | North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 28 | East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Oct. 5 | Starmount at East Wilkes

Oct. 12 | East Wilkes at Alleghany

Oct. 19 | Ashe County at East Wilkes

Oct. 26 | Elkin at East Wilkes

Nov. 2 | East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Starmount:

Aug. 17 | Mount Airy 45 – Starmount 38

Aug. 24 | East Surry 35 – Starmount 12

Aug. 31 | Starmount at West Stokes

Sept. 7 | Forbush at Starmount

Sept. 21 | Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 28 | Alleghany at Starmount

Oct. 5 | Starmount at East Wilkes

Oct 12 | West Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 19 | Starmount at North Wilkes

Oct. 26 | Wilkes Central at Starmount

Nov. 2 | Starmount at Ashe County

Forbush:

Aug. 17 | West Wilkes 22 – Forbush 15

Aug. 24 | North Iredell 28 – Forbush 22

Aug. 31 | East Wilkes at Forbush

Sept. 7 | Forbush at Starmount

Sept. 14 | Forbush at North Wilkes

Sept. 21 | Forbush at Carver

Oct. 5 | Atkins at Forbush

Oct 12 | Surry Central at Forbush

Oct. 19 | Forbush at North Surry

Oct. 26 | Forbush at Walkertown

Nov. 2 | West Stokes at Forbush

Volleyball:

Elkin:

Aug. 13 | Mount Airy 3 – Elkin 1

Aug. 16 | Bishop 3 – Elkin 2

Aug. 27 | Bishop 3 – Elkin 1

Aug. 30 | Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 4 |Elkin at Ashe County

Sept. 6 | Wilkes Central at Elkin

East Wilkes:

Aug. 15 | Bishop 3 – East Wilkes 2

Aug. 20 | South Stokes 3 – East Wilkes 0

Aug. 23 | North Stokes 3 – East Wilkes 1

Aug. 27 | Forbush 3 – East Wilkes 0

Aug. 28 | North Stokes at East Wilkes

Aug. 30 | North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 4 | East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Sept. 6 | Starmount at East Wilkes

Starmount:

Aug. 13 | North Surry 3 – Starmount 1

Aug. 15 | Starmount 3 – Mount Airy 1

Aug. 18 | West Wilkes 3 – Starmount 1

Aug. 18 | Starmount 3 – North Wilkes 0

Aug. 23 | Starmount 3 – West Stokes 2

Aug. 28 | East Surry at Starmount

Aug. 30 | Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 4 | Alleghany at Starmount

Sept. 5 | Mount Airy at Starmount

Sept. 6 | Starmount at East Wilkes

Forbush:

Aug. 13 | Forbush 3 – West Wilkes 0

Aug. 16 | Forbush 3 – North Wilkes 0

Aug. 20 | North Iredell 3 – Forbush 1

Aug. 21 | Forbush 3 – North Wilkes 0

Aug. 27 | Forbush 3 – East Wilkes 0

Aug. 28 | Forbush at Carver

Aug. 30 | West Rowan at Forbush

Sept. 4 | Forbush at North Surry

Sept. 6 | Surry Central at Forbush

Soccer:

Elkin:

Aug. 15 | East Surry 7 – Elkin 2

Aug. 16 | Mount Airy 9 – Elkin 0

Aug. 27 | East Surry 8 – Elkin 1

Sept. 5 | Elkin at Forbush

Sept. 7 | Elkin at North Surry

Sept. 10 | Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 12 | Elkin at Ashe County

Sept. 17 | Elkin at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes:

Aug. 13 | Alexander Central 9 – East Wilkes 0

Aug. 15 | Surry Central 9 – East Wilkes 0

Aug. 20 | East Surry 7 – East Wilkes 0

Aug. 22 | TJCA 8 – East Wilkes 1

Aug. 27 | East Wilkes at North Surry

Aug. 29 | East Wilkes at Bunker Hill

Aug 30 | Walkertown at East Wilkes

Sept. 5 | North Surry at East Wilkes

Sept. 10 | North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Starmount:

Aug. 22 | Watauga 4 – Starmount 0

Aug. 27 | Pine Lake Prep 1 – Starmount 0

Aug. 29 | Starmount at South Iredell

Sept. 3 | Starmount at Surry Central

Sept. 5 | Starmount at North Iredell

Sept. 6 | Starmount at South Stokes

Sept. 10 | Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 11 | Statesville at Starmount

Sept. 12 | Alleghany at Starmount

Forbush:

Aug. 13 | North Davidson 4 – Forbush 0

Aug. 15 | CATA 3 – Forbush 0

Aug. 21 | Reynolds 3 – Forbush 1

Aug. 22 | Forbush 1 – Central Davidson 0

Aug. 27 | Forbush 3 – Davie 1

Aug. 29 | Wilkes Central at Forbush

Aug. 30 | West Forsyth at Forbush

Sept. 5 | Elkin at Forbush

Sept. 6 | Reagan at Forbush

Tennis:

Elkin:

Aug. 14 | Bishop McGuinness 8 – Elkin 0

Aug. 16 | East Surry 7 – Elkin 2

Aug. 20 | Elkin 9 – Starmount 0

Aug. 22 | Elkin 6 – Ashe County 3

Aug. 27 | East Surry at Elkin

Aug. 28 | Wilkes Central at Elkin

Aug. 30 | North Wilkes at Elkin

Sept. 4 | Elkin at West Wilkes

Sept. 6 | Elkin at East Wilkes

East Wilkes:

Aug. 14 | East Surry 5 – East Wilkes 4

Aug. 16 | East Wilkes 8 – North Stokes 1

Aug. 20 | Bishop 5 – East Wilkes 1

Aug. 23 | East Wilkes 8 – West Wilkes 1

Aug. 27 | East Wilkes 9 – North Wilkes 0

Aug. 28 | Starmount at East Wilkes

Aug. 30 | East Wilkes at Alleghany

Sept. 4 | Ashe County at East Wilkes

Sept. 6 | Elkin at East Wilkes

Starmount:

Aug. 15 | North Iredell 9 – Starmount 0

Aug. 20 | Elkin 9 – Starmount 0

Aug. 28 | Starmount at East Wilkes

Aug. 30 | West Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 4 | Starmount at North Wilkes

Sept. 6 | Wilkes Central at Starmount

Forbush:

Aug. 15 | West Forsyth 9 – Forbush 0

Aug. 16 | Forbush 6 – East Forsyth 3

Aug. 23 | North Iredell 7 – Forbush 2

Aug. 28 | Forbush at North Surry

Aug. 30 | Surry Central at Forbush

Sept. 6 | Forbush at West Stokes

Elkin volleyball is 0-2 so far this season. The Lady Elks will host Starmount on Thursday afternoon.