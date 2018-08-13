Lady Elks 12U named SWAC State Champions

TARBORO — The Elkin 12 and under lady softball team won the State Tournament in Tarboro. The Lady Elks ended the season undefeated and were crowned State Champions. The Elks played two games in the opening round at the Indian Lakes Sports Complex.

In the first game, the Lady Elks played the number-two seed from the East Region, Onslow County. Although the Elks got off to a slow start, they won the game 5-3. In the second game for the Elks, they faced a familiar opponent in Henderson/Vance, the same team they played against in the West Regional tournament. Henderson/Vance had already beat the number-one seed from the East Region, Fuquay-Varina, to bring them to face the Elks again. Elkin won this game 5-2, putting them straight through to the championship game on Saturday.

Henderson/Vance then had to battle Onslow on Saturday morning for another swing at the Elks in the final round. This was the fourth meeting of these two teams since this tournament began. Elkin won the final game 6-2, earning the state championship title and remaining undefeated for the season.

The Elkin 12 and under softball team is crowned State Champions last month. The team ended its season undefeated. Elkin won the championship game 6-2, earning the state championship title and remaining undefeated for the season.