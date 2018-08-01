Posted on by

UK Soccer holds summer camp


UK Soccer holds a camp at Chatham Park in July for local athletes.


Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The campers enjoy a variety of soccer-related activities.


Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The camp teaches youth the fundamentals of soccer — passing, dribbling, free-kicks, goal-kicks, and how to work with teammates.


Kristian Russell | The Tribune

UK Soccer holds a camp at Chatham Park in July for local athletes.

The campers enjoy a variety of soccer-related activities.

The camp teaches youth the fundamentals of soccer — passing, dribbling, free-kicks, goal-kicks, and how to work with teammates.

UK Soccer holds a camp at Chatham Park in July for local athletes.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_UK.jpgUK Soccer holds a camp at Chatham Park in July for local athletes. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The campers enjoy a variety of soccer-related activities.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_1123.jpgThe campers enjoy a variety of soccer-related activities. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

The camp teaches youth the fundamentals of soccer — passing, dribbling, free-kicks, goal-kicks, and how to work with teammates.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_1112.jpgThe camp teaches youth the fundamentals of soccer — passing, dribbling, free-kicks, goal-kicks, and how to work with teammates. Kristian Russell | The Tribune

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:22 pm |    

Jonesville to look closer at taxes, greenway, economic developmement

Jonesville to look closer at taxes, greenway, economic developmement
4:06 pm |    

Carter Falls trail is open; construction to temporarily close portions of E&A Rail Trail

Carter Falls trail is open; construction to temporarily close portions of E&A Rail Trail
8:38 am |    

City police jump on lip-sync bandwagon

City police jump on lip-sync bandwagon
comments powered by Disqus