UK Soccer holds summer camp

UK Soccer holds a camp at Chatham Park in July for local athletes.
The campers enjoy a variety of soccer-related activities.
The camp teaches youth the fundamentals of soccer — passing, dribbling, free-kicks, goal-kicks, and how to work with teammates.
