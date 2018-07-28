Starmount honors athletes of the month

BOONVILLE — Starmount High School named its Student Athletes of the Month for the 2017-2018 school year. Edward Jones of Yadkinville sponsors the award, as Chris Funk coordinates with the Athletic Department and the awards are presented to the athlete. The athletes are honored for their hard work on and off the field, as well as their leadership and service skills.

The 2017-2018 Student Athletes of the Month were Antonio Lopez, Peyton Mullins, Griffin Cass, Dillion Casstevens, Tavis Bridges, Sarryn Meyer, Maggie Freed and Alyssa Yanez. The Male Sports Coach of the Year was Cody Cook and the Female Sports Coach of the Year was Sarah Boles.

Courtesy of Scott Johnson