Starmount athletes sign

Starmount wrestling athlete, Caleb Money, signs his letter of intent to wrestle at Bluefield College starting this fall. Money is joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Paula Hensley, Amanda Taylor and Robin Taylor; back row, Athletic Director Scott Johnson, Luke Money, Starmount wrestling coach David Oliver, Bluefield College wrestling coach Jason Waelti and Starmount Principal Cody Hemric.

Starmount football player, Antonio Lopez, signs his letter of intent to be a walk-on football player at Catawba College starting this fall. Lopez is joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Armando Lopez and Betty Lopez; back row, Starmount Principal Cody Hemric, Coach Sandy Grinton, and Athletic Director Scott Johnson.